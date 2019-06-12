Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

India, Politics

Sonia, Priyanka makes first visit to Raebareli after win, to hold review meeting

ANI
Published : Jun 12, 2019, 12:54 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2019, 12:54 pm IST

She will meet all the MLAs and ex MLAs along with the party workers and leaders of the constituency.

Sonia Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli seat by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes. (Photo: ANI)
 Sonia Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli seat by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes. (Photo: ANI)

Raebareli: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Raebareli on Wednesday morning in her first visit to her constituency after retaining the seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

She will meet all the MLAs and ex MLAs along with the party workers and leaders of the constituency.

Sonia Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli seat by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes. Her win in Uttar Pradesh's constituency was the only saving grace for the Congress party.

This is also Priyanka's first visit after Congress poll debacle. She will take part in review meetings to discuss the reasons behind the party's poor performance in the general elections in the state.

Congress faced a massive debacle in the recent Lok Sabha elections in which the party won 52 seats across the country and it managed to win only one seat from Uttar Pradesh in Rae Bareli.

Tags: sonia gandhi, priyanka gandhi, lok sabha elections 2019
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rae Bareli

Latest From India

The landing took place at 9:03 am. All 189 passengers and the crew members are safe. (Photo: File)

Despite tyre burst, SpiceJet flight lands safely at Jaipur airport

The outdoor patient departments (OPD) at the government hospitals will be shut today from 9:00 am. to 9:00 pm because of the protest. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal doctors strike enters day 2, govt hospitals on shutdown

The meeting was attended by District Magistrates (DMs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Superintendent of Police (SPs) from all districts across the state. (Photo: ANI)

Yogi holds meet with official to review law and order, issue of women security in UP

The accused, identified as Saif Azhar Abdul Hussain, was arrested from his residence in Gurgaon sector-65. (Photo: ANI)

Iraqi national in Gurgaon throws puppies from 8th floor, gets arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

Do people seek a certain ‘type’ of life partner?

2

ICC CWC'19: Team India enjoys the Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' in England

3

Latest Google Pixel 4 renders show under-display camera

4

Kohli only Indian in Forbes list of highest-paid athletes; drops down to number 100

5

Were Google Pixel 4 renders made during Game of Thrones Battle of Winterfell?

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham