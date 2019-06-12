Sonia, Priyanka makes first visit to Raebareli after win, to hold review meeting

She will meet all the MLAs and ex MLAs along with the party workers and leaders of the constituency.

Sonia Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli seat by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes. (Photo: ANI)

Raebareli: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Raebareli on Wednesday morning in her first visit to her constituency after retaining the seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Sonia Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli seat by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes. Her win in Uttar Pradesh's constituency was the only saving grace for the Congress party.

This is also Priyanka's first visit after Congress poll debacle. She will take part in review meetings to discuss the reasons behind the party's poor performance in the general elections in the state.

Congress faced a massive debacle in the recent Lok Sabha elections in which the party won 52 seats across the country and it managed to win only one seat from Uttar Pradesh in Rae Bareli.