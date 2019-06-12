Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 02:01 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP to seek deras’ help to win Haryana polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Jun 12, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2019, 1:04 am IST

The polls in Haryana are likely to be held in October 2019.

Manohar Lal Khattar
 Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: After the BJP won an unprecedented 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana in the recent general election, the state party unit has been tasked with securing a two-thirds majority in the 90-member Assembly, to which elections are due to be held by later this year. With an eye on the target of 75 seats set by party president Amit Shah, the state unit has decided to reach out to the millions of “dera” followers in the state ahead of the polls.

Sources said the state unit was asked to observe the forthcoming Kabir Jayanti, the ongoing observation of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev which culminates later this year, and the jayantis of other Bhakti-era saints with fanfare. This seems to be done in a bid to reach out to millions of dera followers, and Bhakti era saints are very popular among their followers.

Among the deras are Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan’s Dera Sacha Sauda and one headed by Sant Rampal Das. Interestingly, the leaders of both these sects are now in jail after being charged with various offences. Ahead of the 2014 polls, the BJP had secured the support of Dera Sacha Sauda, which was also considered one of the main reasons why it did so well in the state.

It is understood the BJP’s impressive performance, in which it annihilated the entire Opposition, will be the model for the coming Assembly polls. Sources said that while the party would continue to seek votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  as in the Lok Sabha polls, in Haryana the BJP will also bank on the clean image of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The polls in Haryana are likely to be held in October 2019.

The BJP hopes to gain in the coming Assembly polls and improve upon its 2014 Assembly performance, where it secured 49 seats in a triangular contest. As in the Lok

Sabha polls, the party feels a three-way fight between the BJP, the alliance of the Aam Aadmi Party and Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party and the Congress may play a key role in helping it recapture the state Assembly.

The party hopes that the Jat vote, considered the state’s most influential community, will get divided among the Opposition parties, and it will still be able to consolidate and hold on to voters of the other castes in its favour.

Tags: amit shah, manohar lal khattar

Latest From India

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Anurag Thakur attend a pre-Budget meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman holds first pre-Budget meet on agri, rural issues

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee slams governor over report on state violence

Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala presents a shawl to Union home minister Amit Shah during a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Governors of 6 states meet Amit Shah

PM Narendra Modi greets Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Naveen Patnaik meets PM Modi, BJD eyes deputy speaker’s post

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

3

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

4

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

5

‘May my age also be yours’: Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Yadav on his 72nd birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham