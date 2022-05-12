Thursday, May 12, 2022 | Last Update : 03:59 AM IST

  India   Politics  12 May 2022  Modi takes decisions for good of all Indians: Shah
India, Politics

Modi takes decisions for good of all Indians: Shah

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 12, 2022, 1:35 am IST
Updated : May 12, 2022, 1:35 am IST

Shah said under Modi’s leadership, the BJP reached every nook and corner of the country and broken several myths

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the event for the launch of the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the event for the launch of the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP had broken several myths, including being a party of only Hindi-speaking people, and also proved that the government does not take decisions which people would like, but which would be good for the people and without any political considerations.

Addressing the gathering at the release of the book ‘Modi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery’, the home minister said Indians have “great faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and love him from the bottom of their heart, and it is very significant that he became the leader of the nation without any family background”.

 

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who released the book along with Shah and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, said even the PM’s “detractors and opponents agree that Modi is a phenomenon… He is a phenomenon, whether you like it or not, at the national level and at the international level”.

He said while Mahatma Gandhi had taken the freedom struggle out of the hands of the elite and turned it into a mass movement, Modi had converted development initiatives into mass movements.

Naidu also said the PM had put to effective use his valuable learning to write a development script for his state of Gujarat as its chief minister and scaled up the same at the national level as Prime Minister.

 

Addressing the gathering, Shah said under Modi’s leadership, the BJP reached every nook and corner of the country and broken several myths, like it was a party of Hindi-speaking people, had influence only in urban areas and not a party of farmers. He added that the Narendra Modi government does not take decisions which people would like, but which would be good for the people and without any political consideration.

“Getting such a huge mandate (in 2014), without any surprise, without any family background, without political upbringing and again people giving him another mandate (in 2019) as Prime Minister is significant. It shows that the people of India accepted Modi as their leader and loves him from their hearts,” he said.

 

Tags: amit shah, narendra modi, vice president m. venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

News

India rules out sending troops for sri lanka

Supreme Court (PTI Photo)

SC stays proceedings in sedition cases, asks Centre, states to not file fresh FIRs

Workers ride their bicycles to return home as dark clouds hover in the skies owing to Cyclone Asani, in Birbhum, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Asani weakens as it approaches Andhra coast

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to government: Put sedition law on hold till review

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham