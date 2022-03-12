Saturday, Mar 12, 2022 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

  India   Politics  12 Mar 2022  Mann to take oath as Punjab CM in Bhagat Singh's village on Wednesday
India, Politics

Mann to take oath as Punjab CM in Bhagat Singh's village on Wednesday

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 12, 2022, 8:55 am IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2022, 9:37 am IST

Mann will take oath as the new chief minister of Punjab on March 16 in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh

Kejriwal later tweeted his picture with Mr Mann saying, “My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to invite me to the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfill every expectation of the people of Punjab.” — Twitter
 Kejriwal later tweeted his picture with Mr Mann saying, “My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to invite me to the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfill every expectation of the people of Punjab.” — Twitter

New Delhi: A day after the Aam Aadmi Party decimated top guns in Punjab, the state’s chief minister-designate Bhagwant Singh Mann arrived in Delhi to hold discussions with his party chief Arvind Kejriwal and other senior leaders like Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha about government formation. Mr Mann is all set to take oath as the new chief minister of Punjab on March 16 in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

“I have invited party convener Arvind Kejriwal for the swearing-in ceremony. Now swearing-in will not be held in 'Mahals' but in villages of freedom fighters. We will take oath in the village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on March 16 as a tribute to him,” Mr Mann said. He will soon resign from Lok Sabha in order to take charge of his new job as CM Punjab.

 

Mr Mann touched Mr Kejriwal's feet and sought his blessings as the AAP chief pulled him up and hugged the man of the moment. Mr Kejriwal later tweeted his picture with Mr Mann saying, “My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to invite me to the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfill every expectation of the people of Punjab.”

The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative Assembly.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor congratulated Mr Mann for the feat saying, “Congratulations to Aam Aadmi Party and my erstwhile Lok Sabha benchmate Bhagwant Singh Mann on their resounding victory in Punjab. Two pulmonologists and four eye surgeons among 13 doctors who are now AAP MLAs, the highest ever. Let’s wish them luck implementing their own prescriptions!”

 

Mr Mann, along with top AAP leadership, is expected to travel to Gujarat to take part in ‘Tiranga Yatras’ in different districts of the state as the party hopes to increase its vote base in other parts of the country. Assembly polls are scheduled in Gujarat in December this year.

Tags: bhagwant singh mann, arvind kejriwal, bhagat singh native village, aap tiranga yatras gujarat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the public during a road show in Ahmedabad on Friday. — AP

Gujarat gets back Modi’s mindspace

Pakistan sought a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident which, it said, could have resulted in a serious aviation accident. (Representational image: PTI)

Indian missile lands in Pakistan during test

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. — PTI file image

Post Congress’ debacle in polls, G-23 leaders get active again

Indian Embassy in Moscow (Image credit: indianembassy-moscow.gov.in)

No worry for students in Russia: India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham