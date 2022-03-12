Saturday, Mar 12, 2022 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

  India   Politics  12 Mar 2022  Gujarat gets back Modi’s mindspace
India, Politics

Gujarat gets back Modi’s mindspace

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published : Mar 12, 2022, 8:57 am IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2022, 9:34 am IST

After poll wins, 9-km roadshow in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the public during a road show in Ahmedabad on Friday. — AP
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the public during a road show in Ahmedabad on Friday. — AP

New Delhi: Sensing that after Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is zeroing in on Gujarat, the BJP has swung into action. A day after scoring a stunning electoral victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a nine-kilometer long grand roadshow in Ahmedabad on Friday. Before leaving for his two-day visit, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Leaving for Gujarat, where I will be attending various programmes today and tomorrow. At 4 pm today will address a panchayat mahasammelan, which several representatives from panchayat raj institutions will attend." 

With Gujarat election slated later this year, the Prime Minister has sounded the poll bugle with a massive rally of the elected panchayat representatives. Coinciding with the Prime Minister's visit is the RSS' three-day national meet in the state.

 

While the BJP has started its exercise to retain the Prime Minister's home state, the AAP is planning to make deep inroads with its proposed "Tiranga Yatra" across the tehsils and village panchayats in Gujarat. Both Mr Kejriwal and the party's chief minister-designate  in Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Mann, are planning to visit Gujarat. AAP has also launched a massive membership drive ahead of the Assembly polls.

AAP Delhi MLA and Gujarat in-charge Gulab Singh claimed that after the Punjab results "our phones have been ringing with people wanting to join the party." AAP's Gujarat spokesperson Yogesh Patel told a news agency that "with blessings of the people of Gujarat, AAP will emerge as the main contender to the BJP in Gujarat. The Congress has been rejected by the people of Gujarat."

 

Speaking to a television channel, another AAP leader, Akshay Marathe, said: "We are definitely going to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. These two states are on our radar. The party has been working in these states and we expect to have a big impact."

It may be recalled that in its debut performance in the local body polls early last year AAP emerged as a viable alternative to the Congress by bagging over 13 per cent of the vote share.

Making the party's national ambition amply clear, Raghav Chadha, AAP's Punjab co-incharge and Delhi MLA on Thursday claimed that the party has become a "national force". Mr Chadha said that he was "certain that Kejriwal will lead the nation one day and by 2024, AAP will be a national party and natural replacement of the Congress."

 

Incidentally, while both the BJP and AAP have swung into action, Congress, the main Opposition in the state till now, seemed to be missing in action. While the BJP and AAP top guns are pouring into this poll-bound state, the Congress' Gujarat unit awaits instructions from the high command.

Tags: punjab poll victory, arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, modi roadshow in ahmedabad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Kejriwal later tweeted his picture with Mr Mann saying, “My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to invite me to the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfill every expectation of the people of Punjab.” — Twitter

Mann to take oath as Punjab CM in Bhagat Singh's village on Wednesday

Pakistan sought a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident which, it said, could have resulted in a serious aviation accident. (Representational image: PTI)

Indian missile lands in Pakistan during test

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. — PTI file image

Post Congress’ debacle in polls, G-23 leaders get active again

Indian Embassy in Moscow (Image credit: indianembassy-moscow.gov.in)

No worry for students in Russia: India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham