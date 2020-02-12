Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020 | Last Update : 04:34 AM IST

India, Politics

Toxic poll campaign extends BJP vanvaas

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI AND SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published : Feb 12, 2020, 3:01 am IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2020, 3:01 am IST

Kejriwal has emerged as a socialist force, at least when it comes to Delhi politics.

Manoj Tiwari
 Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: The toxic campaign unleashed by the BJP along with its unsuccessful attempts to consolidate the “Hindu votebank” extended the saffron party’s vanvaas in the national capital, which voted again for Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, now being hailed as the new socialist force. After Jharkhand, Delhi is the second example where the BJP failed to gain electorally, with its staunch support in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) seen as “anti-Muslim” by the Opposition camp. At a time when all economic indicators are on a downward spital, the BJP’s caustic remarks against the Shaheen Bagh protests also failed to give it the desired results. The BJP, which won all seven parliamentary seats in May last year, got its hopes of returning to power in Delhi brutally dashed by the AAP,  which will form the government for a third consecutive term.

Delhi, which has seen a major demographic change in the past two decades, where lower and lower middle voters now dominate the class character of the city, instead of just the middle class, over 50 per cent of voters favoured the liberalised character of the AAP, whose campaign focused around its work and whose leaders refrained from hitting back at the acerbic language used by some BJP leaders. Subsidised water and electricity, and free rides in DTC buses for women, were also of considerable help to the AAP.

While the BJP’s voteshare increased compared to the last Assembly polls, its tally remained in single digits, which some of the party’s top leaders had claimed would easily cross the 40 mark. However, after the BJP’s humiliating debacle after the Jharkhand polls, the party office was abuzz with rumours that the leadership was “actually trying to enthuse” its cadre through the “feedback” and “internal surveys”, but were aware of the “real position”. But the general view within the BJP is that its aggressive campaign led by BJP president J.P. Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah had galvanised the cadre.

“(Arvind) Kejriwal has emerged as a socialist force, at least when it comes to Delhi politics. He has managed to woo the lower class and lower middle class which are more dominating than the middle class now in Delhi’s demography. Kejriwal and AAP the have become more close to the masses in Delhi than any other political leader or party. Instead of a vision for Delhi, our party focused on polarising issues that got rejected,” said a senior BJP leader.

While the entire BJP top brass was engaged in the campaign, Mr Kejriwal’s connect with the lower and lower middle class and the BJP’s failure to reconnect with the middle class, considered its support base, and also the leadership crisis in the BJP Delhi unit, only added to its woes. The BJP’s mainifesto also failed to impress Delhi voters, who went along with the AAP, that is seen more closer to the masses than the BJP, at least when it comes to the Assembly polls.

The BJP’s strategy of personal attacks against Mr Kejriwal also went against it as his image as well as his party’s socio-economic vision proved more powerful than the BJP leadership and its communal and polarising poll strategy.

Speculation is now rife that the BJP leadership will overhaul the party’s Delhi unit, which failed to make any impressive impact since the party last ruled the national capital. Factionalism and the state leadership’s failure to enthuse the cadre also proved devastating for the BJP.

“The BJP accepts the people’s mandate and we will fulfil the role of a constructive Opposition. We will raise all issues related to the development of Delhi. With the belief that the Aam Aadmi Party government will work for Delhi’s development, I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and his party,” tweeted BJP president J.P. Nadda.

BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, who earlier in the day had predicted a huge victory for his party, tweeted: “Thanks to all the voters of Delhi. Thank you to all the party workers for their hard work... We respect the mandate of people. @ArvindKejriwal congratulations to you... I hope the Delhi government will live up to the expectations of the people.”

Tags: manoj tiwari

Latest From India

A woman died on Monday night after allegedly being set on fire by her husband and in-laws for giving birth to a baby girl in Odisha’s Rourkela city. (Representational Image)

Woman ‘set on fire for giving birth’ to girl dies

An ad hoc lecturer of a government college at Umaria in Madhya Pradesh late on Monday night committed suicide by hanging himself in his house, police said on Tuesday. (Photo: File I Representational)

Poverty drives ad hoc teacher to end life in Madhya Pradesh

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court lets Centre, Delhi govt to seek fresh death warrant

German ambassador Walter J Lindner

German envoy to be part of group visiting Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Perfect flagship killer!

2

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

3

Beware: Attackers find new ways to avoid detection when compromising email accounts

4

JVC HA-FX65BN earphones review: Active noise-cancelling for a focused workout!

5

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham