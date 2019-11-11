Monday, Nov 11, 2019 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

NCP says responsibility of 'all of us' to give alternative to Maharashtra

PTI
Published : Nov 11, 2019, 1:10 pm IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2019, 2:05 pm IST

NCP leader Nawab Malik, however, said it will take any decision in consensus with its ally Congress.

Malik told reporters here that there is a need to reach a consensus on "certain big issues" while working out a common minimum programme. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: With the deadlock over government formation continuing in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday said it was the responsibility of "all of us" to give an alternative considering the plight of people in the state. Malik, however, said the NCP will take any decision in consensus with its ally Congress.

Amid talks that the NCP and Congress may support the Shiv Sena in forming government, Malik told reporters here that there is a need to reach a consensus on "certain big issues" while working out a common minimum programme.

"It is the responsibility of us all to give an alternative given the plight of the people and farmers. We are expecting a decision from the Congress. If there is a consensus, we will proceed towards government formation," the NCP's chief spokesperson said.

Malik, however, said the NCP will not proceed with its decision till the Congress leadership takes a call on government formation in the state. The Congress' top leaders will hold parleys in Delhi at 4 pm on Monday.

"We are waiting for Congress to take a decision. We fought elections together and whatever will be decided, it will be decided together," Mailk told media after the party's core group meeting on government formation in Maharashtra.

"Congress MLAs are in favour of supporting Shiv Sena-led government, but Congress Working Committee (CWC) is the supreme body to decide on their party line," he said.

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the state with 105 seats, on Sunday decided against staking claim to form government for want of adequate numbers. The governor then invited the second largest party Shiv Sena, which has been at loggerheads with the BJP over sharing the chief minister's post. The Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the October 21 state polls, while the NCP and Congress bagged 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, ncp, congress, nawab malik
Location: India, Maharashtra

