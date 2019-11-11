Monday, Nov 11, 2019 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

India, Politics

Ahead of Venkaiah Naidu's visit, mass students protest outside JNU against 'anti-students policies'

PTI
Published : Nov 11, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2019, 1:08 pm IST

They claimed that the manual has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions.

Hundreds of students staged protests outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday over fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions in the varsity. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Hundreds of students staged protests outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday over fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions in the varsity.

Students wanted to march towards the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), where Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is addressing a convocation, but the gates have been barricaded.

The protests, which started in the morning, is part of the agitation against the hostel manual and several other issues like restrictions by the administration on entry to the Parthasarathy Rocks, attempts to lock students' union office, according to the students. They claimed that the manual has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions.

Vehicular traffic near Jawaharlal Nehru University was affected on Monday morning due to the ongoing demonstration by students against fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions in the institute, the police said.=

The Delhi Traffic Police in a tweet on Monday said, "Obstruction in traffic from Baba Gangnath Marg to JNU due to demonstration." "Traffic Movement is closed on Nelson Mandela Marg from PS Vasant Vihar to PS Vasant Kunj due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said in another tweet.

Hundreds of JNU students protested outside the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium, where the university's convocation was being held, against the administration's "anti-students" policy.

Tags: jnu, protest, students, venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

