  BJP slams Maharashtra govt over Maratha reservation
India, Politics

BJP slams Maharashtra govt over Maratha reservation

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Oct 11, 2020, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2020, 12:08 pm IST

The members of Maratha community had held protests across the demanding restoration of Maratha reservation and postponement of MPSC exam

The BJP state president also questioned the state government’s “inaction” over the Maratha reservation issue (representational image)
 The BJP state president also questioned the state government’s “inaction” over the Maratha reservation issue (representational image)

After the postponement of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), the Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday slammed Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government stating that the state government is directionless. If the Government wanted to postpone the examination, it should have done it earlier than two days before the scheduled date, but nobody wanted to take the responsibility for the same, he said.

On Friday, the members of Maratha community had held protests across the demanding restoration of Maratha reservation and postponement of MPSC exam till then.

 

Subsequently, on the same day Mr. Thackeray announced postponement of the MPSC exam. However, he claimed that the decision was taken in the wake of the request made by the students from across the communities seeking more time for preparations in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking with the reporters in Pune on the sideline of a party event, Mr. Patil said, “The state government is directionless. If they wanted to postpone the exam, it should have been decided much earlier. Nobody was ready to take responsibility for the decision. Several students were left confused because the government took decision just two days before the scheduled date.”

 

The BJP state president also questioned the state government’s “inaction” over the Maratha reservation issue. Even a month after the SC set aside the state law providing reservation to Maratha community, the state government has done nothing to restore the reservation, he said.

Tags: maratha reservation, mpsc, cm uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

