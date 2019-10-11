Friday, Oct 11, 2019 | Last Update : 02:37 PM IST

Aircel-Maxis case: HC seeks response of Chidambaram, son on ED's plea challenging anticipatory bail

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 29.

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti on the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to them in the Aircel-Maxis case. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti on the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to them in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to Chidambaram and Karti on the agency's petition seeking cancellation of their anticipatory bail. The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 29. Chidambaram is lodged in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case.

Tags: aircel maxis case, inx media case, p chidambaram, karti chidambaram, ed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

