Saturday, Sep 11, 2021 | Last Update : 07:12 PM IST

  India   Politics  11 Sep 2021  Three CMs of BJP-ruled states resign in less than three months
India, Politics

Three CMs of BJP-ruled states resign in less than three months

ANI
Published : Sep 11, 2021, 7:02 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2021, 7:02 pm IST

In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats

BJP leaders Vijay Rupani, BS Yediyurappa and Tirath Singh Rawat (from left to right). (ANI Photo)
 BJP leaders Vijay Rupani, BS Yediyurappa and Tirath Singh Rawat (from left to right). (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: With Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's resignation from his post, three BJP-ruled states witnessed the stepping down of chief ministers in less than three months.

Earlier on Saturday, Rupani met Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitted his resignation from the post of Gujarat's Chief Minister.

 

"To further develop the state, with new energy and power, I have decided to resign as Chief Minister," Rupani told media persons.

The 65-year-old leader said that the BJP is an ideology-driven party and the roles of workers keep changing there.

"I want to thank BJP for giving me, an ordinary worker, this opportunity to serve as Gujarat's Chief Minister. During my tenure, I got the opportunity to add to the development of the state under PM Modi's leadership. I have decided to resign because the development journey of Gujarat should continue under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and new leadership. BJP is an ideology-driven party and the roles of workers keep changing there," added Rupani.

 

Rupani's resignation comes a year before the scheduled assembly elections in the state. He took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in August 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA.

In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats.

On July 26, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa stepped down as Karnataka Chief Minister much before completion of his tenure that was supposed to end in 2023. Stating that nobody pressurised him to resign, Yediyurappa said he had stepped down so that somebody else could take over as chief minister after the successful completion of two years of the BJP-led state government.

 

Following this, Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28.

Now from the South, if we move towards North, the change of regime also took place in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from his post on July 2. The resignation came amid political turmoil and uncertainty over bypolls in Uttarakhand, which will face Assembly elections early next year.

Tirath Singh Rawat, who took over as Chief Minister on March 10 this year, had to be elected to the state assembly within six months but there is no certainty over bypolls being held which led to political uncertainty in the state.

 

Rawat, who had to resign in just 115 days, notably become the first Chief Minister of the state who could not present himself before the assembly.

Following Rawat's resignation, BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Tags: vijay rupani, bs yediyurappa, tirath singh rawat, pushkar singh dhami, basavaraj bommai, bjp-ruled states
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Vijay Rupani (PTI)

Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne in New Delhi. (PTI)

India, Australia hold inaugural '2+2' talks

Farmers during their sit-in protest continuing from yesterday after their Kisan Mahapanchayat, outside the Mini Secretariat in Karnal, Sept. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnal standoff ends: Haryana govt orders probe into Aug 28 incident

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham