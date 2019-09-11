Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 02:04 AM IST

Sonia Gandhi will meet all state chiefs, secretaries tomorrow

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 1:26 am IST

The meeting has been convened in a bid to bring all the state units on the same page regarding the future strategy of the Congress.

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi is set to meet all state unit chiefs and general secretaries of the party on Thursday. The meeting has been convened in a bid to bring all the state units on the same page regarding the future strategy of the Congress.

The main agenda of the meeting includes issues related to four poll-bound states, the outreach program of the party and “failures” of the Modi government. This will be the first meeting chaired by Mrs Gandhi after taking over as the party chief.

In the last couple of days, several changes have been made by the party chief in the state units of the party but some issues are yet to be ironed out.

Insiders claim that the party high command is unhappy with the way they have been conducting themselves in the last hundred days. Many leaders have also quit the party citing internal differences.

Several issues on which the Congress could have capitalized came up in various states but the state units were not able to capitalise on these issues.

Last week the government completed a hundred days in office. No plan of action was chalked out by state units to corner the government. Instead, the government was allowed a free run on the publicity of its achievement with no counter from the Opposition especially in the poll-bound states of Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

Reports of infighting coming from several state units have also irked the high command.

The meeting is expected to lay a roadmap for the party and state units.

The party is keen on cornering the government on the issue of job losses and a sluggish economy.

State units are expected to be instructed in taking down the message of the congress to people by engaging into a massive outreach plan at district and block levels especially with people who have lost their jobs or whose businesses have been affected. The party feels that there is a lot of false propaganda doing the rounds against it that needs to be countered at all the levels. This will also include bringing people in the congress fold by entering into a mega membership drive to boost the party’s morale.

