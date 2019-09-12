Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:25 PM IST

India, Politics

Huge burden on people, won't enforce hefty fines for traffic violations: Mamata

ANI
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 9:10 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 9:10 pm IST

Banerjee said that her government has already initiated the 'Safe Drive Save Life' programme, which is aimed at road safety.

 On Tuesday, the Gujarat government reduced fines for violation of traffic rules for the state. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: The West Bengal government will not implement the amended Motor Vehicles Act, which provides for stiff fines for traffic violations, as it is "too harsh" on the people, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

"We are not implementing the amended Motor Vehicle Act right now because our government officials are of the opinion that if we implement it, then it will be a huge burden on the people. It is very harsh," she told reporters here.

The TMC supremo said that her party had opposed the amendments to the Act in Parliament, saying it was against the federal structure of the government.

"We raised the matter in the Parliament as it was interfering twith he federal structure. You cannot take a unilateral decision that can harm the people," Banerjee remarked.

Noting that money is not the solution, the Chief Minister said that the issue needs to be looked at from a humanitarian point of view.

Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which was implemented in several states from September 1. The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations. There have been several instances where people have coughed up hefty fines for traffic violations in many parts of the country.

On Tuesday, the Gujarat government reduced fines for violation of traffic rules for the state.

Tags: mamata banerjee, motor vehicle act, gujarat government
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

