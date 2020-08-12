Israel gives robots and other medical equipments to AIIMS

The high-end equipment and technology will also enhance its overall healthcare facilities

Israel ambassador to India, Ron Malka at an event of sharing state-of-the-art medical equipment and technologies for COVID-19 medical care with the AIIMS in New Delhi. PTI photo

The embassy of Israel and private Israeli companies on Tuesday gave medical equipments and Artificial Intelligence based technologies to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to fight COVID-19.

In a statement, the Israeli embassy said the high-end equipment and technology solutions will not only assist AIIMS in its efforts to tackle COVID-19 more effectively but also enhance its overall healthcare facilities. The technologies include contactless monitoring applications, advanced medical management systems, and AI-based solutions such as AI assistant robots that can help medical teams perform various tasks remotely.

“Following conversations between the Prime Ministers of both countries since the outbreak of the world pandemic in which they agreed to collaborate on fighting Covid-19, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated a mission, and located the most advanced medical equipment that has been developed in Israel using cutting edge technologies to fight Covid-19. In coordination with AIIMS, the most useful products were collected, some equipment was contributed, and some purchased with special funds allocated by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabi Ashkenazi,” embassy said.