Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020 | Last Update : 09:46 PM IST

140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,267,153

53,016

Recovered

1,581,640

47,362

Deaths

45,352

886

Maharashtra52451335842118050 Tamil Nadu3028752446755041 Andhra Pradesh2355251456362116 Karnataka182354991263312 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
  India   Politics  11 Aug 2020  Hours after BJP wins trust vote in Manipur, six Congress MLAs quit party
India, Politics

Hours after BJP wins trust vote in Manipur, six Congress MLAs quit party

PTI
Published : Aug 11, 2020, 6:36 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2020, 6:36 pm IST

About reasons for resigning, they all have cited lack of trust in the leadership of Ibobi Singh

Nongthombam Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Nongthombam Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)

Imphal: Six Congress MLAs in Manipur have submitted their resignation from the Legislative Assembly and also quit the party on Tuesday. The six legislators who had handed over resignation letters to Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh the previous night, formally informed the Congress office here about leaving the party.

"Six Cong MLAs of Manipur have submitted their resignation letters to the Congress office," Hareshwar Goshwami, General Secretary, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, told PTI. The six are among the eight Congress legislators who had defied a party whip on Monday and skipped the one-day session of the assembly, in which the BJP-led N Biren Singh government had comfortably won the confidence vote.

 

Those giving up their assembly membership as well as saying goodbye to the party included Okram Henry Singh, nephew of Congress Legislature Party leader, Okram Ibobi Singh. Other legislators are- Oinam Lukhoi, Md Abdul Nasir, Paonam Brojen, Ngamthang Haokip and Ginsuanhau. Secretary of the Manipur Assembly M Ramani Devi told PTI that the speaker has accepted resignation of five of them and their assembly seats have been declared as vacant. The disqualification case of the sixth MLA P Brojen is already pending with the Speaker's Tribunal, which would be taken up on August 14, she said.

About reasons for resigning, Henry Singh said they all have cited lack of trust in the leadership of Ibobi Singh because of whom the Congress failed to form the government even when it was the single largest party in the state after polls in 2017. The rest two of the eight, who had stayed away from the day-long special session of the house the previous day are- Md Fazur Rahman and Yamthong Haokip.

 

The speaker said in the house Monday that the two had informed that they were in home quarantine. Sources said that Fazur Rahman, who represents Wabagai assembly seat, has tested positive for the virus and has been admitted to a hospital here Tuesday. On receiving resignation letters, they were summoned by the speaker after the assembly session on Monday night to get it verified, Henry Singh said.

Though the government's victory in the vote of confidence was a foregone conclusion, the absence of the eight Congress MLAs from the crucial session showed smart political move by the chief minister.

The 60-member house has an effective strength of 53, including the speaker, who had the casting vote he could have used in the event of a tie.

 

Four members had been disqualified earlier and three of the BJP resigned sometime back.

The ruling coalition had 29 MLAs, including the speaker, while the Congress had 24, of whom eight abstained.

With this victory, Biren Singh, jolted by a string of desertions in the party mid-June, appeared to have consolidated his grip on the ruling coalition which has 18 BJP MLAs, four each of NPP and NPF, one each of the TMC, Lok Janshakti Party and an Independent.

After failed attempt to unseat Biren Singh from the power in the wake of resignation of nine ruling coalition legislators on June 17, the grand old party had aimed at putting the BJP-led ruling coalition on mat during trust vote, but it too could not come true for them.

 

Congress which had won a total of 28 seats to emerg as the single largest party in the 60-member Manipur house after the 2017 polls saw members leaving it from time to time. Soon after the election, one of its legislator Thounaojam Shyamkumar was disqualified under the anti- defection law for joining BJP.

Further, three Congress MLAs - Kshetrimayum Biren Singh, Yengkhom Surchandra Singh and Sanasam Bira Singh- were disqualified from membership of Manipur Legislative Assembly by the speaker. And now six have resigned from the assembly and also given up membership of the party.

Tags: manipur assembly, manipur, manipur congress, manipur bjp
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

Latest From India

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Saturday. (PTI)

Two AI pilot unions seek DGCA chief's ouster over 'amateurish views' on Kozhikode crash

The fire started around 3.30 am on August 6. (Twitter pic)

Ahmedabad Police lodges FIR against Shrey Hospital's administrator for alleged negligence

Representational image

Chhattisgarh Assembly gets pandemic-ready for monsoon session

Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)

Ex-president Pranab Mukherjee's health deteriorates, remains on ventilator support: Army hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham