Amit Shah to conduct aerial survey of flood-hit Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Saturday declared 80 taluks in 17 districts flood affected even as the death toll rose to 26 and thousands of people were rendered homeless, an official said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct an aerial survey of flood affected areas of Karnataka on Sunday, officials said.

The home minister will assess the flood situation in Belagavi district. The Karnataka government on Saturday declared 80 taluks in 17 districts flood affected even as the death toll rose to 26 and thousands of people were rendered homeless, an official said.

The order was issued taking into account the damage to crop, loss of human lives, livestock and basic infrastructure. The taluks are in Belagavi, Bagalkote, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Mysuru, the official said.