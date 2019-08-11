Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

Amit Shah to attend public meeting on Telangana Liberation day

Former MP Vivekananda has joined BJP party and it an eye-opening for Telangana Congress.

 Laxman said that Shah had promised to focus on Telangana and will oversee membership drive in the state. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman on Saturday said that the party unit has invited Union Home Minister and BJP National president Amit Shah to attend a public meeting on the Telangana Liberation Day.

"We have met Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah and explained the current political situation of Telangana. Former MP Vivekananda has joined BJP party and it an eye-opening for Telangana Congress. They are not an alternative to TRS. The leaders who won from the Congress party are joining TRS and its leadership is helpless," Laxman told ANI.

"We have invited Amit Shah to attend a public meeting in Telangana on the eve of liberation day on September 17. He has promised to attend the program. TDP leaders who had quit the party has taken an opinion to merge with BJP," he said.

Telangana Liberation Day is usually celebrated on September 17 to remember the rebellion and the subsequent police action which led to the freedom of Hyderabad state from the Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948.

Reddy said that Working president of the BJP, JP Nadda's visit is scheduled to visit Telangana on August 18. "Nadda is going to organise a meeting in which all TDP leaders going to join our party," he said.

Taking a swipe at Congress, he said: "I have said let the Congress party office put up a To-Let board and even then nobody is ready to hire Congress party office. They should sell their office."

