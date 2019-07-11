-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:19 AM IST

India, Politics

MLA brandishes guns in video, BJP serves notice

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 11, 2019, 6:21 am IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2019, 6:21 am IST

In the video, the Khanpur MLA is seen holding two revolvers in his hands.

MLA from Khanpur in Uttarakhand, Pranav Singh Champion, is seen wielding guns in the video grab.
 MLA from Khanpur in Uttarakhand, Pranav Singh Champion, is seen wielding guns in the video grab.

New Delhi: In a major embarrassment to the BJP, a video of its suspended MLAs from Uttarakhand, Pranav Singh Champion, purpotedly showing him dancing to a popular Bollywood song and brandishing guns along with his supporters went viral on Wednesday.  In the video, the Khanpur MLA is seen holding two revolvers in his hands and a carbine hanging from his shoulder and is sipping his drink from a glass as his friends cheer him on. Barely 10 days back the BJP had to face an embarassement over an incident in Madhya Pradesh involving its senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's MLA son, which was pointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself in the parliamentary party meeting. Sources disclosed that though the BJP has issued a notice to him, the party could even expel the Khanpur MLA as not only he was seen promoting gunculture but was also heard using abusive language.    

However, an unfazed Champion said that the video was a conspiracy against him and asserted that the weapons were licensed and not loaded.  Champion was among the Congress MLAs who had rebelled against the then chief minister Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP in 2016.

“I am not pointing towards anyone or threatening anyone.What's the crime? Is drinking alcohol and keeping licenced gun a crime?” he asked.

Tags: harish rawat, pranav singh champion

Latest From India

India wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but it failed to create an atmosphere free from terror, the government said on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

India wants neighbourly relations but Pak failed to create atmosphere: MEA

Last Saturday, Swaraj moved out of her official residence in New Delhi. (Photo: File)

'There're rumours about my ill health, don't worry I am alright,' says Sushma Swaraj

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading in Karnataka and claimed that rebel Congress lawmakers of the southern state were locked up in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

‘Why so greedy?’ Mamata Banerjee hits out at BJP over Karnataka crisis

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (Photo: File)

Amidst crisis, Kumaraswamy to chair cabinet meeting today

MOST POPULAR

1

Disha Patani finds perfect way to deal with the trolls; read here

2

Gujarat: Lions will be tracked using radio collars in Gir forest

3

Over 3,133 cr digital transactions in FY19, positive trend for ongoing fiscal: Prasad

4

They don’t know yet! India has lost

5

12-year old in Hyderabad emerges as software developer and budding entrepreneur

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham