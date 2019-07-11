Karnataka crisis rocks Rajya Sabha, disrupts debate on Budget

The Upper House was then adjourned till 3 PM barely five minutes after it reconvened at 2 PM following two adjournments in the pre-lunch period.

New Delhi: Karnataka’s political crisis continued to rock Rajya Sabha as Congress members trooped into the well of the House and kept sloganeering. However, the Congress later agreed to continue the debate on the Union Budget in an orderly manner on Thursday after a meeting with the government managers.

As the House reassembled post-lunch, the debate on the Union Budget began amid din as Congress MPs trooped into the Well during the entire discussion period. They shouted slogans like “Loktantra ki Hatya Band Karo, Pradhan Mantri Jawab Do, Horse Trading Nahi Chalegi, Sarkari Gundagardi Nahi Chalegi and Kharid Farokht Band Karo.” The other Opposition members also were on their feet.

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram, who was to initiate the debate in the Upper House, did not speak amid noisy scenes despite the chair calling his name repeatedly. As no one could hear the debate, SP members staged a walk out saying they cannot discuss in a noisy atmosphere. A BJD member also said he would speak when the House is in order. Later, both ruling and Opposition Congress discussed and came to a consensus.

“We have agreed to continue the discussion on Budget tomorrow from 11 am. (Anand) Sharma has urged presence of the Finance Minister in the House during the debate. There is an understanding on this,” leader of the House, Thawarchand Gehlot said after protesting members returned to their seats. Deputy leader of opposition Anand Sharma said the party has “agreed” for discussion on the Budget Thursday.