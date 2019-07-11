-
Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:19 AM IST

India, Politics

Infighting in Rajasthan Congress intensifies

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 11, 2019, 5:57 am IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2019, 6:00 am IST

At a post-Budget press meet in the Rajasthan capital, Jaipur, Mr Gehlot said he became the chief minister because he deserved it.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot shakes hands with deputy CM Sachin Pilot in the Assembly in Jaipur on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot shakes hands with deputy CM Sachin Pilot in the Assembly in Jaipur on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: There was no end to Congress party’s bitter factionalism and public slugfest post the Lok Sabha results, with it being Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s turn on Wednesday to delve into the bitter political feud with his deputy Sachin Pilot.

At a post-Budget press meet in the Rajasthan capital, Jaipur, Mr Gehlot said he became the chief minister because he deserved it. Though he did not mention Mr Pilot by name, the Rajasthan CM said Rahul Gandhi picked him for the post as villagers wanted only him there. “Mera CM banna banta tha (I deserved to become the chief minister)”.

He said sentiments were high among people in villages during the Assembly elections last year that “no one else but Ashok Gehlot should become the chief minister”. “It was clear by name who should become the CM and who should not. Respecting the public sentiments, Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president gave me the chance,” he said.

It might be recalled that both Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot had been in the race to become the CM of Rajasthan and the former had won the race while the latter had been accomodated as the deputy CM.

The latest salvo can also be connected to speculation about Mr Gehlot being the consensus candidate to be the Congress President following Mr Gandhi’s resignation.

The comments on Wednesday can also been seen as Mr Gehlot’s effort to out a rest to such speculation and reiterate that he would like to stick to the Rajasthan CM’s post.

Tags: sachin pilot, ashok gehlot

