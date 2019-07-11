-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:20 AM IST

India, Politics

India wants neighbourly relations but Pak failed to create atmosphere: MEA

ANI
Published : Jul 11, 2019, 9:11 am IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2019, 9:11 am IST

The Minister said this was manifested in the international support after the cross border terrorist attack in Pulwama in February 2019.

India wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but it failed to create an atmosphere free from terror, the government said on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)
 India wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but it failed to create an atmosphere free from terror, the government said on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: India wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but it failed to create an atmosphere free from terror, the government said on Wednesday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, the government asserted that due to its persistent efforts the international community has shown understanding of India's position.

"Government has conveyed to Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an atmosphere free from terror, hostility, and violence. The onus is on Pakistan for creating such an environment," Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.

He said the government has consistently raised the issue of cross border terrorism and placed a high emphasis on international cooperation in combating the menace of terrorism including in bilateral, regional and international fora.

"As a result of persistent efforts, the international community has shown understanding of India's position. There is enhanced concern in the international community at terrorism emanating from Pakistan, including the continuing activities of internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals including Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen," he said.

The Minister said this was manifested in the international support after the cross border terrorist attack in Pulwama in February 2019.

"Major partner countries have also called on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to terrorist groups operating from territories under its control and take meaningful action against these groups," he added.

"In the aftermath of the cross-border terror attack in Pulwama, UN Security Council condemned in the strongest term, the heinous and cowardly act," he said.

Muraleedharan said India's call to condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestation, delinking terror from religion and need for all forces believing in humanity to unite in the fight against terrorism has found greater acceptance among the international community.

"It reflected in a number of outcome documents issued after bilateral Summit meetings with various countries and at regional and multilateral fora such as Shangai Cooperation Organization, G20, BRICS and among others," he said.

The Minister said many terrorist entities and individuals including Masood Azhar who find shelter in Pakistan and are also engaged in terrorism against India have been proscribed by the United Nations (UN), the European Union and other countries.

He said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) at its Plenary in June 2018, notified Pakistan in the 'Grey List' due to continuing terror financing related concerns, including with respect to the UN proscribed terrorist entities like LeT, JuD and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation.

"These vindicate India's consistent stand that internationally designated terrorist groups and individuals continue to operate from and raise financial resources with impunity in Pakistan and use territories under its control for carrying out cross-border terrorism in India and elsewhere in South Asia," he added.

Tags: mea, indian government, pakistan, terrorism, jem
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Last Saturday, Swaraj moved out of her official residence in New Delhi. (Photo: File)

'There're rumours about my ill health, don't worry I am alright,' says Sushma Swaraj

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading in Karnataka and claimed that rebel Congress lawmakers of the southern state were locked up in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

‘Why so greedy?’ Mamata Banerjee hits out at BJP over Karnataka crisis

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (Photo: File)

Amidst crisis, Kumaraswamy to chair cabinet meeting today

The actor went on to say that the whole incident happened in front of DevDas Restaurant (EM Bypass) UttarPanchana Gram (VIP Bazar) on Wednesday morning between 8.15-8.45. (Photo: Facebook)

Kolkata actor thrown out of Uber cab, abused; driver arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

Disha Patani finds perfect way to deal with the trolls; read here

2

Gujarat: Lions will be tracked using radio collars in Gir forest

3

Over 3,133 cr digital transactions in FY19, positive trend for ongoing fiscal: Prasad

4

They don’t know yet! India has lost

5

12-year old in Hyderabad emerges as software developer and budding entrepreneur

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham