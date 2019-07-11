Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 04:22 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP trying to dislodge govts in Oppn-ruled states: Mayawati on K'taka crisis

PTI
Published : Jul 11, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2019, 2:21 pm IST

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in Karnataka is fighting for survival following the spate of resignations.

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday charged the BJP with attempting to dislodge governments in states ruled by opposition parties and called for strict laws to end the membership of those indulging in defection. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday charged the BJP with attempting to dislodge governments in states ruled by opposition parties and called for strict laws to end the membership of those indulging in defection.

Her remarks come in the backdrop of hectic political activity in Karnataka and Goa. Sixteen MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition have resigned in Karnataka and 10 Congress MLAs have joined the ruling BJP in Goa.

"The BJP returned to power at the Centre by misusing money power and through EVM tampering but it has now started a campaign to dislodge the non-BJP state governments in order to overcome its exasperation over the defeats it faced in the assembly elections in 2018 and 2019. The BSP condemns this," Mayawati said in a tweet.

"The way the BJP is once again trying to break MLAs in Karnataka and Goa using money and power is a blot on the country's democracy. Time has come that a strict law is enacted in the country to end the membership of those who switch parties," she added.

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in Karnataka is fighting for survival following the spate of resignations. The ruling combine faces the threat of losing its majority in the state assembly if the resignations are accepted by the speaker as its current tally is 116 in the 224-member House.

Meanwhile, in Goa, a group of 10 Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar, merged with the ruling BJP on Wednesday, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-member House. The Congress, which emerged as the single-largest party after the 2017 assembly polls in the state, is now reduced to five legislators.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

