Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 04:21 PM IST

India, Politics

AIMIM appoints Imtiaz Jaleel as its state president for Maharashtra

ANI
Published : Jul 11, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2019, 1:37 pm IST

The move comes ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra scheduled later this year.

In a press statement on Wednesday, AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri said Shaker Patni will continue as the party's president for Mumbai. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has appointed Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel as its new Maharashtra state president.

The move comes ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra scheduled later this year.

In a press statement on Wednesday, AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri said Shaker Patni will continue as the party's president for Mumbai.

AIMIM has also appointed three regional presidents for Maharashtra with Aqueel Mujawar being given the charge of western Maharashtra, Nazim Shaikh of Vidarbha and Feroz Lala of Marathwada.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, AIMIM expanded its footprint outside Hyderabad by winning the Aurangabad seat.

Tags: aimim, imtiaz jaleel, asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

