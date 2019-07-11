Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 07:16 PM IST

India, Politics

10 Goa Cong MLAs join BJP, swearing-in of ministers on Friday

ANI
Published : Jul 11, 2019, 6:59 pm IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2019, 6:59 pm IST

They joined BJP in the presence of its Working President J P Nadda and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant here on Thursday.

With 10 MLAs changing the sides, the strength of Congress on the floor of the House was reduced to mere five. (Photo: ANI)
 With 10 MLAs changing the sides, the strength of Congress on the floor of the House was reduced to mere five. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Ten Goa Congress MLAs, who shifted allegiance to BJP on Wednesday night, joined the party here on Thursday ahead of induction of some of them in the state Cabinet.

They joined BJP in the presence of its Working President J P Nadda and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant here on Thursday.

According to sources, the MLAs will return to Goa on Friday morning as the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers will take place there tomorrow.

The 10 MLAs will also meet BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah before leaving for home.

With this, the Congress party which is grappling for survival in Karnataka, has suffered yet another blow on the formal induction of its 10 MLAs into the BJP, taking the party's strength from 17 to 27 in the Legislative Assembly.

On Wednesday, Sawant arrived Delhi along with 10 MLAs to meet Shah to discuss strategy and further political developments.

With 10 MLAs changing the sides, the strength of Congress on the floor of the House was reduced to mere five.

These MLAs include -- Kavlekar, Isidore Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Jennifer, Atanasio Monserrate, Antonio Fernandes, Nilakanth Halarnkar, Clafacio Dias and Wilfred D'Sa.

Tags: goa congress, bjp, j p nadda, mlas, resignaitons
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

In its order in 2015, the single bench had said the police cannot detain a person merely because he is a Maoist, unless police form a reasonable opinion that his activities are unlawful. (Photo: File)

Follower of Maoist ideology can't be persecuted: Kerala HC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the state government has been reduced to a minority and demanded Kumaraswamy's resignation. (Photo: File)

Mamata Banerjee speaks to Kumaraswamy over Karnataka crisis

As per the provisions of the Representation of People's Act and other relevant rules, they were elected unopposed, the returning officer said. (Photo: File)

Ambumani, Vaiko elected to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu

Our security forces are well equipped and capable of maintaining our territorial integrity & sovereignty. (Photo: ANI)

'No need to take them seriously': MEA on Al-Qaeda chief's threat to India

MOST POPULAR

1

Lok Sabha staffers working till late hours to get food, transport facilities

2

Kartik Aaryan buys flat in Mumbai and it has very interesting backstory; read

3

Renault launches facelifted duster at Rs 7.99 Lakh

4

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Fi spied

5

The Moon now has hundreds of artifacts. Should they be protected?

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham