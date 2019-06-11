Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 | Last Update : 03:57 PM IST

India, Politics

UP govt terrorising journalists, farmers: Priyanka slams Yogi over Prashant’s arrest

ANI
Published : Jun 11, 2019, 3:31 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2019, 3:31 pm IST

Her statement came after Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that instead of working on public issues, Uttar Pradesh government is terrorising journalists, farmers and their representatives.

Her statement came after Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday for making "objectionable comments" against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

"Instead of working on issues related to public, Uttar Pradesh government is dealing journalists, farmers, and their representatives with the baton of terror," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

Echoing similar sentiments her Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "If every journalist who files a false report or peddles fake, vicious RSS/BJP sponsored propaganda about me is put in jail, most newspapers/ news channels would face a severe staff shortage. The UP CM is behaving foolishly & needs to release the arrested journalists."

The order for the immediate release of Kanojia on bail was passed by a vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi on a petition filed by Kanojia's wife Jigisha.

During the hearing, Justice Banerjee said, "Liberty of a citizen is sacrosanct and non-negotiable. It is guaranteed by the Constitution and it cannot be infringed upon."

Kanojia was arrested from Delhi by the UP Police for making certain "objectionable comments" against Adityanath on social media and for "spreading rumours". He was taken into custody after a case was registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Kanojia has been booked under sections 500 (defamation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, journalist, farmers, terror, yogi adityanath, prashant kanojia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

AN-32 with 13 people onboard last contacted ground sources from Arunachal Pradesh on Jun 3. (Photo: AFP)

Wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft found in Arunachal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was speaking at the ceremonial program arranged for the re-installing the bust of Ishar Chandra Vidyasagar at Hare School ground at College Street. (Photo: ANI)

'Bengal is being defamed': Mamata on WB Guv Tripathi meeting PM Modi

The governors met Shah separately and a home ministry official described the meetings as courtesy calls on the new Home Minister, who assumed charge on June 1. (Photo: File)

4 Governors, including Rajasthan's Kalyan Singh, meet Amit Shah

Pakistan has started to act on terror outfits as it feared getting blacklisted by the FATF. (Photo: FIle)

India may consider to give Pakistan due credit for action against terror groups

MOST POPULAR

1

Twinning! Kylie Jenner and Stassie's pic in black bikini will make your jaw drop

2

‘May my age also be yours’: Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Yadav on his 72nd birthday

3

Who is Virendra Kumar? Know your Protem speaker

4

Thousands to observe International Yoga Day at Washington Monument: Indian envoy

5

Honor 20 review: Beauty with beastly performances

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham