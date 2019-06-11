Rajiv Ranjan Singh is JD(U) parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha

Baidyanath Prasad Mahto would be party's Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, while Dileshwar Kamat would be the Chief Whip.

It is worth mentioning that the JD(U) has not joined the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, but has decided to stay as a part of the alliance. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Tuesday was elected as the Leader of the Janata Dal (United), the JD(U) Parliamentary Party for the 17th Lok Sabha.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday had said that JDU would never compromise on its core principles, while asserting that there was no ill-will with BJP over his party not joining the government at the Centre.