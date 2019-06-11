No respite from heat as Delhi to sizzles at 46 degree Celsius

Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 | Last Update : 10:56 AM IST

However, the weather forecasting agency predicted that tomorrow (June 12), the capital will be hit by thunderstorm or dust storm.

New Delhi: Delhi and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad continue to experience heat wave on Tuesday, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the maximum temperature at 46 degree Celsius.

However, the weather forecasting agency predicted that tomorrow (June 12), the capital will be hit by thunderstorm or dust storm.

Besides, the heatwave in many parts with a severe heatwave in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are also predicted.

"Heat wave to severe heat wave in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh; heat wave in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu," the IMD stated in its all India weather warning bulletin.

Gale winds speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph very likely to prevail over East-Central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea; 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Karnataka and south Maharashtra coasts, it added.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

