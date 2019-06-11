Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 | Last Update : 05:28 PM IST

India, Politics

Modi govt approves new agency to develop space warfare weapon systems

ANI
Published : Jun 11, 2019, 4:57 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2019, 4:57 pm IST

In March 2019, India had carried out the Anti Satellite Test which demonstrated its capability to shoot down satellites in space.

The Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared the setting up of this new agency called the Defence Space Research Agency (DSRO) which has been entrusted with the task of creating space warfare weapon systems and technologies," sources in the Defence Ministry. (Photo: ANI)
 The Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared the setting up of this new agency called the Defence Space Research Agency (DSRO) which has been entrusted with the task of creating space warfare weapon systems and technologies," sources in the Defence Ministry. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: With the aim of enhancing the capabilities of the armed forces to fight wars in space, the government has approved the setting up of a new agency which will develop sophisticated weapon systems and technologies for the purpose.

"The Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared the setting up of this new agency called the Defence Space Research Agency (DSRO) which has been entrusted with the task of creating space warfare weapon systems and technologies," sources in the Defence Ministry told ANI.

The decision was taken at the topmost level by the government some time ago and the agency has started taking shape under a Joint Secretary-level scientist.

The agency would be provided with a team of scientists which would be working in close coordination with the tri-services integrated defence staff officers.

The agency would be providing the research and development support to the Defence Space Agency (DSA) which comprises members of the three services. The DSA has been created to help the country fight wars in the space.

In March this year, the country had carried out the Anti Satellite Test which demonstrated its capability to shoot down satellites in space.

With this missile test, India joined an elite club of four nations with such capability. The test also helped the country develop deterrence capability against adversaries who may want to attack Indian satellites to cripple systems in times of war.

The Defence Space Agency is being set up in Bengaluru under an Air Vice Marshal-rank officer and will gradually take over the space-related capabilities of the three forces.

The Modi government has created agencies for tackling space and cyber warfare along with a Special Operations Division to tackle the need for special operations required to be carried out both inside and outside the country.

Tags: pm modi, space defence, defence space research agency, defence space agency
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

This is the first case against an individual under the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016 (amended) in the country. (Photo: Representational purpose)

Hijack hoax lands the caller in jail for lifetime, heavily fined

The court of special NIA judge K M Dave said the fine amount submitted by the convict Birju Salla will be distributed among the crew members and passengers on board the affected plane. (Photo: Representational)

Mumbai businessman gets life imprisonment for threatening to hijack Jet flight

The complaint was received on June 9. (Photo: File)

Stale food served on board Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC to penalise 5-star hotel

'I think the Delhi government's priorities are misplaced,' Lekhi said. (Photo: File)

BJP's Lekhi protests against water shortage, Delhi Jal Board calls it politicisation

MOST POPULAR

1

WATCH: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

2

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

3

‘May my age also be yours’: Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Yadav on his 72nd birthday

4

Who is Virendra Kumar? Know your Protem speaker

5

Thousands to observe International Yoga Day at Washington Monument: Indian envoy

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham