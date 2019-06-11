Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 | Last Update : 10:55 AM IST

India, Politics

2 dead, 4 injured in explosion in West Bengal's ​​Kankinara

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 11, 2019, 10:31 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2019, 10:50 am IST

According to reports, the unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb.

(Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

West Bengal: Two people killed, four injured in an explosion in ​​Kankinara area (North 24 Parganas) on Monday night. According to reports, the unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb.

“We are scared as there also have been robberies in the area. We demand administration to help us," said locals.

Security has been beefed up in the area after the attack.

Kankinara, which comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, and neighbouring towns of Bhatpara have been hit by violence since elections when a former Trinamool Congress legislator Arjun Singh joined the BJP and defeated sitting Trinamool MP Dinesh Trivedi.

Tags: west bengal, bomb, attack, police
Location: India, West Bengal

Latest From India

BJP's Howrah rural president Anupam Mullick claimed that Doloi was a party supporter and was killed by Trinamool Congress workers for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. (Representational Image)

BJP claims its party worker killed in Howrah for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Delhi and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad continue to experience heat wave on Tuesday, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the maximum temperature at 46 degree Celsius. (Representational Image)

No respite from heat as Delhi to sizzles at 46 degree Celsius

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Awneera area of Shopian in early hours after receiving information about presence of terrorists there, a police spokesman said. (Photo: File)

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian district

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Tuesday participate in two events related to re-installing of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust at Vidyasagar College here. (Photo: File)

Mamata to unveil Vidyasagar's statue vandalised in political clash last month

MOST POPULAR

1

'We owe it to our planet,' says Canadian PM; to ban single-use plastics by 2021

2

World’s most costly painting on Saudi prince’s yacht: Report

3

Telangana cop sings to spread awareness on crime

4

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival

5

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham