Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020 | Last Update : 03:02 AM IST

India, Politics

Tejashwi demands review plea against SC ruling on quota

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Feb 11, 2020, 1:50 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2020, 1:50 am IST

The Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be held later this year.

Tejashwi Yadav
 Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Monday asked the Centre to “immediately file a review petition” to challenge the Supreme Court ruling that reservation in government jobs is not a fundamental right.

The Opposition leader also criticised Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, LJP’s Ram Vilas Paswan and Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale for not clarifying their stand on the issue.

“The government should either file a review petition in the Supreme Court or make amendments in the Constitution in the current session of Parliament to make reservation a fundamental right. If the government at the Centre fails to fulfill our demands, we will protest in Parliament as well as on the streets,” Mr Yadav said.

The RJD, which has been holding a series of meetings in Patna to draw up strategies for the Bihar Assembly elections, also hinted that the party might use the reservation plank against the NDA government.

“Reservation is a constitutional provision and if it is not followed, how will our country move ahead. Leaders like Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan and Ramdas Athawale who have been supporting the BJP in abolishing reservation should also clarify their stand on the issue,” Mr Yadav said in a tweet Monday.

In another hard-hitting tweet against the BJP, he said, “Why do BJP and NDA want to abolish reservation? Are dalits, backwards and tribals not Hindus? Why does the BJP want to take away the reservation of these deprived Hindus?”

The Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be held later this year. Sources in the RJD said that in order to strengthen his party’s voter base in the state, Mr Yadav is likely to launch a statewide tour to propagate the failures of the NDA government.

Tags: tejashwi yadav

Latest From India

Dr. V. Sundar

IIT-Madras develops eco-friendly alternative to seawalls

Prof. T.M. Kullan

‘Technology use can bolster NMR rides’

NMR chugging along the scenic route in Ooty. (Photo: AGE)

Plea to put NMR on growth track

Members of various Bodo groups during a public meeting organised to celebrate the signing of the Bodo agreement in Kokrajhar, Assam. (Photo: PTI)

Bodo accord aims to establish N-E peace

MOST POPULAR

1

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

2

WhatsApp Dark Mode arrives

3

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

4

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

5

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham