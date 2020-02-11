Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020 | Last Update : 03:02 AM IST

India, Politics

SC hearing on religious issue from February 17

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Feb 11, 2020, 2:00 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2020, 2:00 am IST

The issue focuses on the right of women under Article 14 and the essential religious practices under Article 25 and 16.

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will commence from February 17, the hearing on the issues relating to gender justice vis-a-vis essential religious practices.

Upholding the November 14, 2019, reference order by a five-judge constitution bench, Chief Justice S.A.Bobde heading a nine-judge constitution bench said, “We hold that this court can refer questions of law to a larger bench in a review plea.”

The issue focuses on the right of women under Article 14 and the essential religious practices under Article 25 and 16.

The hearing is likely to last for three weeks, as court has given seven days each to both the sides.

Tags: supreme court

Latest From India

Dr. V. Sundar

IIT-Madras develops eco-friendly alternative to seawalls

Prof. T.M. Kullan

‘Technology use can bolster NMR rides’

NMR chugging along the scenic route in Ooty. (Photo: AGE)

Plea to put NMR on growth track

Members of various Bodo groups during a public meeting organised to celebrate the signing of the Bodo agreement in Kokrajhar, Assam. (Photo: PTI)

Bodo accord aims to establish N-E peace

MOST POPULAR

1

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

2

WhatsApp Dark Mode arrives

3

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

4

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

5

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham