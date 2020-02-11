SC hearing on religious issue from February 17

The issue focuses on the right of women under Article 14 and the essential religious practices under Article 25 and 16.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will commence from February 17, the hearing on the issues relating to gender justice vis-a-vis essential religious practices.

Upholding the November 14, 2019, reference order by a five-judge constitution bench, Chief Justice S.A.Bobde heading a nine-judge constitution bench said, “We hold that this court can refer questions of law to a larger bench in a review plea.”

The hearing is likely to last for three weeks, as court has given seven days each to both the sides.