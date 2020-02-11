Mamata Banerjee to Modi: Consult opposition for economic improvement

She also urged the Centre to work with the opposition parties and states, shunning the “politics of hatred.”

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consult the opposition parties for the economic revival of the country.

She also urged the Centre to work with the opposition parties and states, shunning the “politics of hatred.” Referring to the Reserve Bank of India’s recent observations, the Trinamul Congress supremo further called upon the Centre to tackle the economic plight.

Her message came after state finance minister Amit Mitra presented the last full budget of her second government in the state Assembly offering a series of sops with an eye on the Municipal Election this year and the Assembly polls in 2021.

“All must work together to uplift the country’s poor economic situation. The should take all along including the opposition parties, if required, to hold discussion for the revival of the econmoy.Whatever the RBI has said is right,” Ms Banerjee said.

She argued, “It is a sensitive matter. The Centre needs to look after the economy instead of pla-ying politics of hatred.”