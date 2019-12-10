Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 | Last Update : 11:00 PM IST

Will ‘knock on all doors’ in country if…: Owaisi on Citizenship Bill

Attacking Cong and NCP, he said despite fighting elections against Sena, two parties joined hands with saffron party for political gains.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday claimed that the government is bringing Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah alive with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday claimed that the government is bringing Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah alive with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Speaking at the Lokmat National Conclave, Owaisi said that even if the bill is passed by parliament, he will "knock on all doors" in the country and keep his point of view in front of the people.

"What message do you want to give. Muslims were subject to political marginalisation and now you are imposing greater exclusion on them," the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said.

Attacking the Congress and the NCP, he said despite fighting the elections against the Shiv Sena, the two parties joined hands with the saffron party for political gains.

"A campaign was run against me and Imtiaz Jaleel in Maharashtra. Voters were asked to give their votes to the Congress and the NCP to defeat us as well as the BJP and the Shiv Sena," he said.

"After the elections, the Congress did a 'nikaah' (marriage) with the Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar held a 'walima' (reception) with Uddhav Thackeray," he said.

Tags: asaduddin owaisi, citizenship bill, bjp, indian government, congress, ncp, shiv sena
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

