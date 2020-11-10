Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020 | Last Update : 09:32 PM IST

  India   Politics  10 Nov 2020  Madhya Pradesh bypolls: CM Shivraj wins prestige battle against Kamal Nath
India, Politics

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: CM Shivraj wins prestige battle against Kamal Nath

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Nov 10, 2020, 8:15 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2020, 8:15 pm IST

Chouhan led his party from the front in the Assembly byelections

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with other leaders watch the results. (Twitter)
 Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with other leaders watch the results. (Twitter)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has led ruling BJP to landslide victory in the Assembly byelections in Madhya Pradesh, which had been turned into a battle of personal charisma between him and Congress veteran Kamal Nath.

Chouhan led his party from the front in the Assembly byelections by not only containing the rebellion in the party triggered by renomination of 25 former Congress MLAs as BJP candidates but also by successfully countering the Congress narrative terming its former legislators as ‘Gaddars’ (betrayers).

 

“The byelections turned out to be the most challenging elections faced by us in Madhya Pradesh so far since the core BJP cadres and local leaders were up in arms against the 25 BJP candidates who have joined our party from Congress barely 8 months ago. It was an emotional, social and political issue with the core cadre and leaders of the party apprehensive of being politically eclipsed due to the party’s decision to give ticket to the newly inducted party men in the byelections,” BJP spokesman here Rajneesh Agrawal told this newspaper.

“We won half the battle when the party leadership nipped in bud a brewing rebellion in the party by pacifying the aggrieved party cadres and synchronising them with the new entrants in the party at the booth level,” he added.

 

Chouhan took charge of the affairs when the ‘Gaddar’ narrative by Congress had appeared to be catching the imagination of the people. BJP in turn aggressively projected the failure of former chief minister Kamal Nath to fulfill promise to waive farmers' crop loans.

Chouhan also succeeded in generating sympathy for him among the electorates by playing the victim card, when Congress leaders, including Nath, launched personal attack on him by calling him names such as ‘nayalayak’ (good for nothing), ‘kameena’ (mean) and ‘bhookha-nanga’ (means extremely poor).

Even Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who had joined the BJP from Congress in March this year chose to play second fiddle to Chouhan in the by-elections.

 

“BJP is fighting byelections under Chouhan’s leadership,” was his constant refrain during campaigning.

Nath too chose to fight the byelections on his personal charisma, making his vision for MP the focus of the Congress campaign the poll focus. He also tried to evoke sympathy among the voters by narrating how his democratically elected government was pulled down by the former rebel Congress leaders.

“However, the 74-year-old Nath had failed to take the senior leaders of his party along with him in the by-elections,” a senior Congress leader said unwilling to be quoted.

“We were visible on social media, but not on the ground. That has caused the party's debacle in the by-polls,” the Congress leader said.

 

Tags: madhya pradesh bypolls, madhya pradesh politics, kamal nath, chief minister shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka and his wife Pramilarani show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the state by-polls, at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka bypolls: BJP maintains lead over Congress, JD(S) in both seats

Arnab Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV

Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court a day after Bombay HC denies bail

Election officers wearing face masks. (Representational Image: PTI)

Gujarat bypolls: Ruling BJP ahead in all 8 seats, Congress trails

The COVID-19 caseload increased to 85,91,730 with 38,073 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,27,059 with 448 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. (Representative Photo) (AP)

COVID-19: Less than 40K cases reported in a day for second time in November

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham