Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020 | Last Update : 02:40 PM IST

  India   Politics  10 Nov 2020  Gujarat bypolls: Ruling BJP ahead in all 8 seats, Congress trails
India, Politics

Gujarat bypolls: Ruling BJP ahead in all 8 seats, Congress trails

PTI
Published : Nov 10, 2020, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2020, 1:32 pm IST

The gap between the margin of votes polled by candidates of the Congress and the BJP is significant in at least five constituencies

Election officers wearing face masks. (Representational Image: PTI)
  Election officers wearing face masks. (Representational Image: PTI)

Ahmedabad: The ruling BJP in Gujarat is leading in all the eight seats while the Congress is trailing behind as counting of votes polled for the Assembly bypolls progressed on Tuesday.

The gap between the margin of votes polled by candidates of the Congress and the BJP is significant in at least five constituencies--Limbdi, Abdasa, Kaprada, Dang and Karjan.

 

Jayantilal Patel of Congress, who was leading from Morbi earlier in the day, has fallen behind his BJP rival Brijesh Merja who has taken a lead of over 1,000 votes, as per the Election Commission data.

In seven other seats, the BJP has been maintaining a consistent lead since this morning.

After four hours of counting, former BJP minister Kiritsinh Rana is leading by over 22,000 votes in Limbdi. In Abdasa, Pradhumansinh Jadeja of BJP is leading over 16,000 votes.

Jitu Chaudhari and Vijay Patel (both from BJP) have also taken a comfortable lead of more than 14,000 votes each over their challengers from the Congress in Kaprada and Dang, respectively.

 

Akshay Patel of the BJP is leading by a margin of 9,900 votes from Karjan.

While JV Kakadiya is ahead of his Congress rival by a margin of more than 5,500 votes from Dhari seat, former BJP minister Atmaram Parmar is leading with over 9,500 votes in Gadhada.

A total of 81 candidates contested the bypolls to eight seats on November 3, for which a voter turnout of 60.75 per cent was recorded.

Tags: gujarat election results, gujarat byelection

Latest From India

Arnab Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV

Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court a day after Bombay HC denies bail

The COVID-19 caseload increased to 85,91,730 with 38,073 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,27,059 with 448 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. (Representative Photo) (AP)

COVID-19: Less than 40K cases reported in a day for second time in November

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by the Delhi government against the high court's September 22 order.

SC asks Delhi government to move HC over reserving 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients

Representational image

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: BJP leading in 20 Assembly seats; Congress ahead in 7

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham