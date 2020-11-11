Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020 | Last Update : 02:59 AM IST

  India   Politics  10 Nov 2020  Bihar polls 2020: With a 25% strike-rate, Congress’ relevance to allies dwindles
India, Politics

Bihar polls 2020: With a 25% strike-rate, Congress’ relevance to allies dwindles

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Nov 10, 2020, 11:18 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2020, 11:18 pm IST

Many in party and RJD feel that had the Congress improved its strike-rate, the outcome of elections would have been completely different

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, left, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav greet the crowd gathered for an election campaign rally in Hisua, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (All India Congress Committee via AP)
 Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, left, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav greet the crowd gathered for an election campaign rally in Hisua, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (All India Congress Committee via AP)

New Delhi: The political capital of the Congress suffered a major dent after it managed to win just about 25 per cent of the seats allotted to it in the alliance with the RJD. This will have serious repercussions for the former party chief, Rahul Gandhi, who is also battling strong resistance from within his party for his leadership bid. Mr Gandhi is seen as the architect of the alliance. Many in the party and the RJD feel that had the Congress improved its strike-rate, the outcome of the Bihar elections would have been completely different.

A senior leader from Bihar Congress who did not wish to be identified told this newspaper, “There were leaders from outside the state running the show who had no idea about Bihar. Several candidates were dropped from the top who had little resonance on the ground.” He further added that the Congress had more Central observers than the number of seats the party has won.

 

In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017, the Congress was in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. It contested 105 seats and won only seven, thus ensuring that the alliance lost miserably.

Now questions are being raised about the Congress being a burden on its alliance partners in states. Many feel that after the Bihar result it will be difficult for the Congress to get a good deal from the DMK in the upcoming Assembly elections of Tamil Nadu where the two parties are slated to contest in alliance. Even in West Bengal, where the Congress is looking at Left parties for potential alliance, the Congress will be on the back-foot in seat-sharing negotiations.

 

The dismal performance of the party in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat by-polls also suggests that the leadership was not geared up to take the challenge to the BJP.

Though there is no dearth of issues, including farm laws, rising prices, unemployment, the party is unable to connect with the people.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress could just manage to win eight seats out of the 28 it fought, while in Gujarat it lost all the eight seats. In Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress staged two massive protests over migrant labourer crisis and the Hathras rape incident, the party lost all seven seats.

Just two months back, 23 leaders of the Congress — young and old included — had written to the Congress president, Mrs Sonia Gandhi, demanding several changes, including elections to the working committee and the post of Congress president. Many saw this as a challenge to Mr Gandhi who is in line to take over from his mother in due course. With the disastrous results in Bihar and bypolls, the chasm within the party is only going to grow and create more troubles for Mr Gandhi. Insiders feel that many more leaders may speak up in the coming days about the functioning of the party.

 

Tags: bihar election 2020, rjd-congress, congress leader rahul gandhi, tejashwi prasad yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh offer prayers at a temple after party's victory in Madhya Pradesh Assembly by-elections, in Bhopal, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

BJP sweeps Madhya Pradesh bypolls, wins 19 out of 28 seats to save government

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with other leaders watch the results. (Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: CM Shivraj wins prestige battle against Kamal Nath

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka and his wife Pramilarani show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the state by-polls, at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka bypolls: BJP maintains lead over Congress, JD(S) in both seats

Arnab Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV

Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court a day after Bombay HC denies bail

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham