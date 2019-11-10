Sunday, Nov 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:51 PM IST

India, Politics

If Shiv Sena pulls down BJP, will consider supporting them: NCP

ANI
Published : Nov 10, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2019, 9:41 am IST

However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has ruled out the possibility of going with the Shiv Sena.

As the impasse over government formation continues in Maharashtra, Mumbai unit NCP president Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party will consider supporting a government led by Shiv Sena. (Photo: File)
 As the impasse over government formation continues in Maharashtra, Mumbai unit NCP president Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party will consider supporting a government led by Shiv Sena. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: As the impasse over government formation continues in Maharashtra, Mumbai unit NCP president Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party will consider supporting a government led by Shiv Sena.

"If the BJP government is formed, the NCP will vote against the government on the floor of the House. We will see if the Shiv Sena votes against the BJP in the House to pull down the government, then we will consider supporting an alternate government led by Shiv Sena," said Malik.

"The Governor has started the process by inviting BJP to form the government. This could have been started earlier also. He should take the precaution since the BJP doesn't have the number to form a stable government. The Governor should take care that horse-trading is not started by the BJP," he told ANI.

Malik said the NCP, which has 54 MLAs, has called a meeting of its legislators on November 12 to discuss the political situation.

However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has ruled out the possibility of going with the Shiv Sena.

"I would like to clarify that no decision has been taken regarding backing Shiv Sena for the Chief Minister's post and going with them... We have our own friends in Maharashtra and we will walk with them and support them only... We are firm on our decisions. NCP, Congress and other allies will decide together on the future course of action and we will not go with Shiv Sena," Pawar had said on October 24.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked caretaker Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to "indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra".

The BJP has won 105 seats while the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections.

Fadnavis has said that the Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Tags: maharashtra aseembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, nawab malik, sharad pawar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses. (Photo: Twitter)

Ayodhya verdict: Security of 5 SC judges beefed up

The BJP on Sunday announced that it would not form government in Maharashtra in view of the ally Shiv Sena's stand to not join them in the efforts. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra will have Shiv Sena's CM at any cost: Sanjay Raut

Sena has, however, disrespected the mandate, hence we have decided to not stake claim to form government. (Photo: ANI)

BJP not to form govt in Maharashtra, blames Sena for disrespecting mandate

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Swami Ramdev were among the various leaders who attended the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

Religious leaders meet NSA Doval, commit to maintain peace and harmony

MOST POPULAR

1

Alibaba eyes record Singles' Day sales on November 11

2

WhatsApp dark mode inches closer to rollout with newest update

3

Infinix S5 review: Best camera, display under 9K

4

Apple employee steals ‘extremely personal’ photo from woman’s iPhone; gets fired

5

Immediately uninstall these six ‘dangerous’ Android apps with 1.66 billion downloads

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham