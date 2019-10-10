It's habit of Cong to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs: Chauhan

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had termed the acceptance ceremony and 'Shastra Puja' of Rafale fighter jet in France as 'tamasha'.

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed the Congress for mocking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing 'Shastra Puja' and said it is the habit of Congress to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed the Congress for mocking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing 'Shastra Puja' and said it is the habit of Congress to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs.

"Congress is 'nautanki' (gimmick). It is the habit of the Congress party to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs. I don't understand what problem they have with the Indian culture and Hindu beliefs," he told ANI on Wednesday.

He also sought an apology from the Congress party.

"What is the problem if Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'Shashtra puja' on the Rafale fighter jet? Are they objecting to the 'Om', Hinduism or Sanatan culture? They should apologize," Chauhan said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had on Wednesday termed the acceptance ceremony and 'Shastra Puja' of Rafale fighter jet in France as 'tamasha' (drama).

Extending his comments on Salman Khurshid's remark that he was pained at the current situation of Congress party, the BJP leader said that the Congress has become a party of a mother and son party.

On Wednesday, senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Jyotiraditya Scindia had expressed concern over the current situation and future of the party.