Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019 | Last Update : 04:59 PM IST

India, Politics

Urmila Matondkar quits Congress citing 'petty in-house politics'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 10, 2019, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2019, 3:23 pm IST

According to reports, the actress has said that she is disilluisoned with the way the Congress has performed.

Congress leader and actress Urmila Matondkar. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader and actress Urmila Matondkar. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: After six months of joining the Indian National Congress, Urmila Matondkar has called it quits from the party on Tuesday citing in-house politics within its Mumbai unit.

The party which has seen many leaders deserting it and shifting sides in Maharashtra have got another jolt.

The 44-year-old actress, who had made her electoral debut from the North Mumbai constituency on a Congress ticket, had contested against BJP veteran Gopal Shetty.

According to reports, the actress has said that she is disillusioned with the way the Congress has performed.

She expressed concern over "an act of blatant betrayal" in connection with a letter sent to former Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora, NDTV reported.

Referring to the letter, Matondkar said in press note it contained "privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked  to the media which according to me was an act of blatant betrayal."

The actress had joined the party in March this year and was immediately declared as the party's candidate from North Mumbai.

Tags: urmila matondkar, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

‘It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion,’ PM Modi said in the letter. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in Tamil Nadu for daughter's wedding

The former Union minister, however, refuted the allegations and called it a ‘conspiracy’ to blackmail him. (Photo: File)

Why is Chinmayanand still out, asks UP student after rape charge

She narrated the incident to her parents, following which police were informed. (Photo: Representational)

On her way to temple, minor girl abducted, gangraped in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is famous for using bizarre words in his speeches and tweets. (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)

Shashi Tharoor's 'kerfuffle' tweet on holiday photos creates fuss on social media

MOST POPULAR

1

Final iPhone 11 leaks ahead of the official launch

2

Apple iPhone 11 could start at Rs 53,000

3

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in Tamil Nadu for daughter's wedding

4

Shashi Tharoor's 'kerfuffle' tweet on holiday photos creates fuss on social media

5

Three animal species declared extinct in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham