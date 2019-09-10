Shashi Tharoor's 'kerfuffle' tweet on holiday photos creates fuss on social media

This is not the first time that Shashi Tharoor has introduced his followers to such obscure words.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is famous for using bizarre words in his speeches and tweets. (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)

Mumbai: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is famous for using bizarre words in his speeches and tweets. His extensive vocabulary often led people to scratch their heads. Lalochezia, farrago, webaqoof and snollygoster, are few words among others from the long list.

However, a new word has been added to the list after Tharoor on Tuesday morning tweeted pictures from his recent trip to the Maldives along with a caption that grabbed the limelight on social media.

"A couple of weeks ago, before all the political kerfuffle in the media, I managed a brief three-day escape to @SonevaFushi in the Maldives," he wrote, sharing four pictures from his getaway. "Feels like aeons ago now but I've never been on a more perfect getaway," he added.

A couple of weeks ago, before all the political kerfuffle in the media, I managed a brief three-day escape to @SonevaFushi in the Maldives. Feels like aeons ago now but I’ve never been on a more perfect getaway. #DiscoverSoneva pic.twitter.com/fVPhZX2qv6 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) 10 September 2019

The word "kerfuffle" -- which means a “commotion or fuss, especially one caused by conflicting views” -- used by the Congress leader caught all the focus by Twitter users.

While many users pointed out how the 63-year-old leader often used words that many wouldn't understand, a few others took it upon themselves to educate fellow users by posting the meaning of kerfuffle.

Shashi, try to use simple English so that common people can understand. The communication in HiFi English will not yield the results intended for. For most of your speeches or messages people have one question “ Kahana kya chahate ho” — Dilip Jade (@Dilip_Jade) 10 September 2019

Is ‘Kerfulle’ a Maldivian word Sir ? — Kumar Sanjeet (@KumarSa17676915) 10 September 2019

Sir kerfuffle jaise word likha karo to saath me (meaning b likh diya karo) aapki baat b puri ho jayegi bachho ka gyanvardhan b hojayega — arunshukla (@arunshukla) 10 September 2019

All those wondering about the shashi word of the day ;) pic.twitter.com/XUryoaO22H — The Notorious B.E.E .🐝🐝 (@chatpataka100) 10 September 2019

Kerfuffle : A Commotion or fuss, especially one caused by conflicting views.



What a beautiful word.🥰🥰🥰 — мαℓαуαℓι gσσиєя #🇦​🇫​🇨​ (@Aubamayang14) 10 September 2019

This is not the first time that Shashi Tharoor has introduced his followers to such obscure words.

In October last year, the Congress leader announced his book on Twitter by describing it as a "400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification" - a word that had most people reaching for their dictionaries.