Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019 | Last Update : 03:12 PM IST

India, Politics

Maharashtra Bill proposes 10 pc college quota if doctors work in villages

PTI
Published : Sep 10, 2019, 2:34 pm IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2019, 2:34 pm IST

It will be mandatory for students availing this reservation to give at least 5 years service in govt hospitals after completing the course.

Maharashtra cabinet on Monday decided to introduce a bill for reservation of seats in medical colleges of government and municipal corporations. (Representational Image)
 Maharashtra cabinet on Monday decided to introduce a bill for reservation of seats in medical colleges of government and municipal corporations. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet on Monday decided to introduce a bill for reservation of seats in medical colleges of government and municipal corporations.

The new bill, when passed, will enable the state government to reserve medical seats for those candidates, who are voluntarily willing to provide their services at government hospitals on a long term basis.

The bill will allow reservation of 10 per cent seats in post-graduate courses. It will be mandatory for the students availing this reservation to give at least 5 years service in government hospitals after completing their course.

The state government has decided to introduce this new reservation system for medical colleges to tackle the scarcity of doctors in government hospitals, especially hospitals in rural or tribal areas and the areas that have difficult terrain.

Tags: maharashtra government, doctors, bill, quota
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Tharoor said internal party polls will help provide a credible mandate to the new incoming set of leaders and allow them to operate successfully. (Photo: File)

'Polls for all party posts, including central body, a must,' says Tharoor

A joint statement by Pakistan and China issued on Sunday following the conclusion of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to Pakistan, said that

India rejects joint statement of Pak-China referencing Kashmir, says concerned about CPEC

Cooperation from the citizens along with the efforts by the Arvind Kejriwal government have helped curb a majority of mosquito-borne diseases in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal's '10 hafte, 10 baje, 10 minute' leads the way in fight against dengue

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her opposition to the NRC, saying that the BJP-led government at the Centre is committed to protecting the rights of each and every citizen of the country. (Photo: File)

Days after NRC Smriti Irani assures, ‘no Indian will be left out

MOST POPULAR

1

Study reveals that Delhi is 3rd highest consumer of cannabis in the world

2

Communal harmony: Hindu, Muslims celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Muharram under one roof

3

iPhone 11 to come with amazing breakthrough feature

4

Now, pick up e-commerce deliveries from railway stations!

5

Massive iPhone 11 leak spells bad news for Apple fans

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham