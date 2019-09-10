Maharashtra Bill proposes 10 pc college quota if doctors work in villages

It will be mandatory for students availing this reservation to give at least 5 years service in govt hospitals after completing the course.

Maharashtra cabinet on Monday decided to introduce a bill for reservation of seats in medical colleges of government and municipal corporations. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet on Monday decided to introduce a bill for reservation of seats in medical colleges of government and municipal corporations.

The new bill, when passed, will enable the state government to reserve medical seats for those candidates, who are voluntarily willing to provide their services at government hospitals on a long term basis.

The bill will allow reservation of 10 per cent seats in post-graduate courses. It will be mandatory for the students availing this reservation to give at least 5 years service in government hospitals after completing their course.

The state government has decided to introduce this new reservation system for medical colleges to tackle the scarcity of doctors in government hospitals, especially hospitals in rural or tribal areas and the areas that have difficult terrain.