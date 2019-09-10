KCR's PRO article on Governors sparks row, BJP demands apology

The BJP has also demanded that the Chief Minister KCR should condemn the Op-ed and initiate action against the CPRO.

An article on the appointment of governors written by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao in an English daily was sharply reacted by the BJP Telangana unit. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: An article on the appointment of governors written by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao in an English daily was sharply reacted by the BJP Telangana unit.

CPRO Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao, in his column in The Hans India, took a dig at the appointment of former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan as Telangana Governor. Rao, in his column, said that governors’ appointment should be from apolitical backgrounds.

To back his argument, Rao cited 1983 'Sarkaria Commission' which guides that a Governor should be a person of 'eminence in some field and should be a detached figure with little record of participation in the local politics of the State’.

He further wrote that Commission says that the CM should be consulted before the appointment of a Governor, however, none of this guideliness were followed in Telangana.

“It is desirable that a leader from a ruling party should not be appointed as a Governor to a state ruled by another party”, Rao wrote in his column.

The article spurred outrage among the BJP workers of Telangana Unit with party leaders terming it as ‘atrocious and unwelcoming statement’ and demanded an apology from VJN Rao.

The BJP has also demanded that the Chief Minister KCR should condemn the Op-ed and initiate action against the CPRO, The News Minute reported.

Tamilisai Soundararajan was on Sunday sworn in as the first woman Governor of Telangana at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan administered the oath of office to Soundararajan.