Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019 | Last Update : 09:07 AM IST

India, Politics

Jyotiraditya Scindia to meet Sonia today amid turbulence over Cong chief in MP

PTI
Published : Sep 10, 2019, 8:26 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2019, 8:26 am IST

The panel, headed by senior leader and former Union minister A K Antony, is likely to submit his report to Gandhi by next week.

Amid infighting in the Madhya Pradesh Congress and jostling for the state unit chief's post, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is scheduled to meet party president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday in New Delhi. (Photo: File)
 Amid infighting in the Madhya Pradesh Congress and jostling for the state unit chief's post, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is scheduled to meet party president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday in New Delhi. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Amid infighting in the Madhya Pradesh Congress and jostling for the state unit chief's post, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is scheduled to meet party president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The development comes at a time when there are indications in political circles here that Scindia (47) is eyeing the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, a position currently held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath who wants his man for the top organisational job.

Some of his supporters in the Gwalior-Chambal region have taken to the streets, demanding their leader be appointed the MPCC chief failing which they threatened to quit the party which came to power in the state just nine months ago.

One of them, Anand Agrawal, even tried to immolate himself, near Gwalior station last week, demanding the former Guna MP be given charge of the Congress in the state, where the party is in power with a wafer-thin majority.

Scindia, who lost the race for chief ministership to Nath last year, is scheduled to meet Gandhi on Tuesday in New Delhi, barely three days after the CM called on her in the national capital in connection with the infighting in the state unit, a senior Congress leader told PTI Monday.

Gandhi, in a bid to end the feud, has referred the matter of Forest Minister Umang Singhar, who had last week launched a no-holds-barred attack on party veteran Digvijay Singh, calling him a "blackmailer" who was running a proxy government, to the central disciplinary committee, he added.

The panel, headed by senior leader and former Union minister A K Antony, is likely to submit his report to Gandhi by next week, he said.

The Congress chief's move to refer the matter to the disciplinary committee came after Nath called on her on Saturday, a day after general secretary in-charge of MP Dipak Babaria handed over his report over the infighting to her, party sources said.

Singhar, a tribal leader believed to be close to the Scindia camp, attacked Digvijay Singh after failing in his attempt to become the state party president, they said.

However, Nath and former chief minister Singh, both 72, don't want Scindia to become the MPCC chief, the sources said.

Jaivardhan Singh (33), the son of Digvijay Singh, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, is a Madhya Pradesh Cabinet minister.

BJP leaders, including Nath's predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have dubbed Digvijay Singh as "the super chief minister".

However, Jaivardhan Singh said Nath was the only power centre in Madhya Pradesh and his father was not meddling in the state government's affairs.

A MP minister said Digvijay Singh, too, was in the race to become the MPCC chief, a post held by him in the past.

However, the veteran leader has vehemently denied that he wants to become the partys state head.

Another minister said the tussle between Singhar and Digvijay Singh was a fallout of infighting going on over the state party chiefs post between different camps.

Nath wants to see his loyalist, Home Minister and tribal leader Bala Bachchan, as the MPCC president, the sources added.

Nath had resigned from the MPCC president's post after the Congress's debacle in the Lok Sabha polls, but he has been asked to continue till his replacement is finalised.

"Our leader has more than two dozen MLAs, including ministers, in his camp, a loyalist of Scindia told PTI.

"Our leader played a vital role in the Congresss win in (2018 assembly polls) MP, but missed the chance of becoming chief minister, he said.

"No, Scindia has not given any ultimatum that he will quit if not made the party state chief, Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said when contacted amid speculation of the former Guna MP's next political move.

"Scindiaji is a dedicated Congressman," he added. Scindia, who lost election from the Guna Lok Sabha seat, had tried to clear the air last week in Gwalior, saying Gandhi would take a call on the new MPCC chief and her nominee would be acceptable to all.

With 114 MLAs in the 230-member assembly, the Congress is two short of a simple majority. It is holding on to power with the support of 1 SP, 2 BSP and 4 Independent MLAs. The opposition BJP has 108 MLAs.

Tags: madhya pradesh, jyotiraditya scindia, congress, kamal nath, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

An article on the appointment of governors written by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao in an English daily was sharply reacted by the BJP Telangana unit. (Photo: File)

KCR's PRO article on Governors sparks row, BJP demands apology

A 36-year-old woman undergoing a psychological treatment allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter by slashing her wrists with a kitchen knife at their home in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday, police said. (Representational Image)

36-year-old woman undergoing psychological treatment, slits daughter's wrists: Police

He allegedly used a fake passport with the name of Amrik Singh, aged 81 years. (Photo: Twitter | CISFHQ)

Man dyes hair, beard to impersonate senior citizen at Delhi airport, caught

The IAF has already completed preparations, including readying required infrastructure and training of pilots, to welcome the fighter aircraft. (Representational Image)

'Golden Arrows' squadron, once led by Air chief, to be revived for Rafale

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, pick up e-commerce deliveries from railway stations!

2

Massive iPhone 11 leak spells bad news for Apple fans

3

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

4

Cong leader gets congratulatory message for ‘becoming BJP member’, threatens to lodge FIR

5

Google Pixel 4 crushes iPhone 11 with one killer feature

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham