Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022 | Last Update : 12:10 PM IST

  India   Politics  10 Aug 2022  Nitish Kumar to emerge as Opposition’s PM face
India, Politics

Nitish Kumar to emerge as Opposition’s PM face

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published : Aug 10, 2022, 7:19 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2022, 7:19 am IST

Besides his 'clean image', the Opposition parties can also bank on Mr Kumar’s track record of 'good governance'

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar interacts with the media after submitting his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, outside Raj Bhavan in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar interacts with the media after submitting his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, outside Raj Bhavan in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Opposition forces across India got a major shot in the arm with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar snapping ties with the BJP on Tuesday.

With Trinamul Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reeling under a cash scam scandal, Mr Kumar is all set to emerge as the Opposition’s “face” for the 2024 general election.

A CPI(M) leader claimed that, unlike Ms Banerjee, Mr Kumar has a “pan-India image”. While Ms Banerjee has been struggling to expand her influence outside West Bengal, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Kumar “is the only leader who has the ability to influence” politics in the Hindi heartland. As for caste-based electoral politics, both Mr Kumar and Mr Modi belong to the OBC category. And even though he was an ally of the BJP, Mr Kumar has somehow managed to largely steer clear of Hindutva politics and has been soft on the minority community in Bihar. He apparently enjoys the support of Bihar’s Pasmanda Muslims as well.

Mr Kumar is also a major draw for the Opposition leaders because of his “clean image”. A JD(U) leader noted that Mr Kumar is “perhaps the only non-BJP leader with no corruption charges against him”.

It is also felt that, unlike Ms Banerjee, the JD(U) leader was a “more reliable ally” and acceptable to all the non-Congress and non-BJP outfits, particularly the Left parties. Therefore a “Mahagathbandhan” of the JD(U), RJD, Samajwadi Party and Left parties could counter the BJP’s politics of social engineering and muscular nationalism in the BJP’s key bastion -- the Hindi heartland, an Opposition leader felt.

Besides his “clean image”. The Opposition parties can also bank on Mr Kumar’s track record of “good governance”. In Bihar, Mr Kumar has gained a lot of popularity for ushering in “development” across the state and this may hold “currency” at the national level, a JD(U) leader observed.

It was also being felt that even though the BJP is the second largest party in the state, with 77 MLAs after RJD with 79 seats, it was Mr Kumar’s image which went on to “help” the NDA alliance during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. The JD(U) had managed to win only 45 Assembly seats.

Regardless of Mr Kumar’s recent disenchantment with the BJP, sources said that the JD(U) chief had “always been nurturing his ambition” to be at the helm of national politics. In 2015, Mr Kumar left the BJP and formed the Grand Alliance. The entire Opposition had started looking at him as the face to challenge Mr Modi. But then, at the last moment, Mr Kumar walked out of the Grand Alliance to return to the saffron fold.

After the 2020 state elections, the BJP started calling the shots and the chief minister apparently felt “slighted” on many occasions. The BJP also broke the JD(U) in Nagaland and merged its MLAs with the BJP. JD(U) sources said that over the past few months, Mr Kumar had not only opened a back channel with the RJD but was also in touch with other Opposition leaders, particularly Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

As for the electoral arithmetic, the JD(U) has units in over 26 states and has fought Assembly elections in Karnataka and Gujarat without any tie-ups with the BJP. The JD(U) has been working to expand and strengthen its state units, according to a party leader. Party sources revealed that Mr Kumar’s first and major obstacle in emerging as a national “face” was the RJD. However, “now that he has crossed the hurdle”, Mr Kumar will begin his parleys with other regional players.

Tags: bihar chief minister nitish kumar, cm mamata banerjee, 2024 general election
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with JDU National President Lalan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for 8th time today

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)

Nitish dumps BJP, resigns as CM, to form new Bihar govt with RJD

The government is actively considering doing away with a provision which requires international passengers to upload their Covid vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal. (AP File Photo)

Suvidha drops RT-PCR upload

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin answers a question during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on August 8, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

China to allow students from India to return

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham