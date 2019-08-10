Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 06:00 PM IST

India, Politics

Khattar remark on Kashmiri girls ‘despicable’, that’s RSS effect on weak man: Rahul

PTI
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 4:39 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 4:39 pm IST

His reaction came after Khattar said that some people of Haryana are saying that they 'can now get brides from Kashmir'.

'Women are not assets to be owned by men,' Gandhi said.a (Photo: File)
 'Women are not assets to be owned by men,' Gandhi said.a (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday termed as despicable Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's "brides from Kashmir" remark, claiming that his comments show what years of RSS training does to the mind of a "weak, insecure and pathetic man".

His reaction came after Khattar on Friday courted a controversy with his remarks that some people of Haryana are saying that they "can now get brides from Kashmir", apparently in a reference to the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

"Haryana CM, Khattar's comment on Kashmiri women is despicable and shows what years of RSS training does to the mind of a weak, insecure and pathetic man. Women are not assets to be owned by men," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Speaking at an event in Fatehabad, Khattar had said, "There can be problems if the number of girls is lesser than boys. Our (O P) Dhankarji had said that they (brides) will have to be brought from Bihar. Now some people say, Kashmir is open, they (brides) will be brought from there. But jokes apart, the question is if (sex) ratio is right, then there will be a right balance in society."

Tags: rss, rahul gandhi, manohar lal khattar, kashmiri woman, article 370
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

According to taxi operators and other stakeholders of the tourism industry, their business will suffer till normalcy returns to Kashmir and tourists are drawn back. (Photo: Representational | AP)

Staring at bleak future, says Kashmir tourism industry stakeholders

Her family was not able to contact her since June 10, two days after she disappeared, because the brothel manager had taken away her phone. (Photo: Representational)

Client saves woman forced into sex trade, held captive in Delhi brothel

The 67-year-old supermarket tycoon was accused of spying on some 150 opponents between 2012 and 2014 as well as using state resources in the pursuit, including $13 million in equipment which subsequently disappeared. (Photo: File /Representational)

Panama ex-president Martinelli acquitted of espionage, corruption

On August 6, 2019, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Indian government's decision to scrap Article 370 would lead to another Pulwama type incident and Pakistan would not be responsible for it. (Photo: File)

After Imran warning on Article 370, sleepy terror camps come alive in PoK: report

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

2

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

3

Trump’s thumbs-up photo with orphaned baby in El Paso sparks controversy

4

Netflix's savage note to Radhika Apte on National Awards win will leave you in splits

5

Threesome app exposes 1.5 million users’ data from White House to 10 Downing Street

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham