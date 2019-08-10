Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 11:54 AM IST

India, Politics

Cong, CPI(M) share seats for Bengal bypolls after Lok Sabha debacle

PTI
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 11:12 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 11:12 am IST

Since its impressive performance, the saffron party is now targeting to unseat the TMC from power in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The Congress and the CPI(M) have sealed a seat adjustment for the upcoming bypolls in three Assembly segments in West Bengal to stop the march of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in the state. (Photo: File)
 The Congress and the CPI(M) have sealed a seat adjustment for the upcoming bypolls in three Assembly segments in West Bengal to stop the march of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in the state. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: The Congress and the CPI(M) have sealed a seat adjustment for the upcoming bypolls in three Assembly segments in West Bengal to stop the march of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in the state.

The state leadership of the two parties decided in a meeting late on Friday that while the Congress will contest North Dinajpur district's Kaliaganj seat and West Midnapore district's Kharagpur seat, the CPI(M)-led Left Front will fight Nadia district's Karimpur seat.

"The Congress will contest two seats and the CPI(M) will fight on one. Our alliance will bring a new dawn in Bengal politics. Together, we will defeat the communal politics of BJP and TMC," West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra said.

The CPI(M) leadership, however, termed it only as a "seat adjustment" but was hopeful of halting the BJP's march in the state. The Kaliaganj seat fell vacant after the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy while Kharagpur's BJP MLA Dilip Ghosh won the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency.

On the other hand, TMC's Karimpur MLA Mahua Moitra emerged victorious in the Krishnnanagar Lok Sabha seat. The Congress and the CPI(M) had come together for the 2016 Assembly polls but failed to impact the TMC performance.

Their attempts to seal a pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha elections failed after they could not agree to a seat- sharing formula. Both the parties performed poorly in the Lok Sabha elections, with the Congress winning just two seats and losing security deposits in 38 other constituencies.

The Left Front failed to win a single seat, losing security deposits in 39 constituencies. On the other hand, the BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, only four behind TMC's 22 seats.

Since its impressive performance, the saffron party is now targeting to unseat the TMC from power in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The ruling party in West Bengal, on the other hand, is trying to turn the tide back to its favour after witnessing a sharp dip in its 2014 Lok Sabha election tally of 34 seats to 22 seats this general election.

Tags: cpi(m), congress, bjp, tmc, west bengal, assembly elections
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

A police official said most of the educational institutions in Samba, Udhampur and Kathua districts resumed normal activities on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Schools, colleges reopen in Jammu as prohibitory orders withdrawn after 5 days

At least four people died after a three-storey apartment building in Pragatinagar in Gujarat’s Nadiad collapsed on Friday night. (Photo: ANI)

4 dead, 5 injured as three-story building collapses in Gujarat due to heavy rains

Dubey was booked under section 292 of the IPC (showing obscene material) and provisions of Information Technology (IT) Act. (Photo: File)

Chhattisgarh Cong leader shares obscene video on WhatsApp group, arrested

Regional leaders have warned of a backlash in the area, where militants have been fighting Indian rule for nearly 30 years, leading to the deaths of more than 50,000 people. (Photo: File)

Thousands protest in Kashmir over new status, police use tear gas and pellets

MOST POPULAR

1

Alleged Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC benchmarks leak; blasts competition away

2

Severe warning issued for millions of iPhone owners

3

Upcoming Samsung phone will be the holy grail of battery life

4

Uttar Pradesh top cop gets Rs 500 cheque, letter of appreciation from comman man

5

Huge iPhone leak confirms blockbuster Apple details

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham