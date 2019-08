They were inducted in the presence of senior party leader Bhupendra Yadav.

New Delhi: In a big political development, two Samajwadi Party MPs Sanjay Sheth and Surendra Singh Nagar have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday.

They were inducted in the presence of senior party leader Bhupendra Yadav.

Both Sheth and Nagar had recently resigned from Rajya Sabha.