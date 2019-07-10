-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 | Last Update : 03:09 AM IST

India, Politics

TMC says BJP ‘most corrupt’ party in world

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 2:55 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 2:55 am IST

The TMC leader said that his party along with other Opposition parties have demanded sweeping electoral reforms.

Derek O’Brien
 Derek O’Brien

New Delhi: Possibly as a political response to the cut money issue in West Bengal, the Trinamul Congress on Tuesday termed the recent Lok Sabha as the most “unfair” and “unconstitutional” in the country’s history and said the BJP is the world’s most corrupt party.

Trinamul Congress National spokesperson Derek O Brian said the issue of electoral reforms raised by it in Parliament is most significant.

“Electoral reforms is a very important issue for us as we are battling the world’s most corrupt party... This was the most unfair election in the history of Indian democracy. It was unfair, unconstitutional and unjust. It was run by an unfair and unjust EC,” Mr O’Brien said.

The TMC leader said that his party along with other Opposition parties have demanded sweeping electoral reforms, which included a collegium for appointing the election commissioner and reintroduction of paper ballot.

“Now, the Parliament must step in and decide if they want to amend the law, bring in a legistlation, they have to do something, otherwise they will sell the country. The BJP itself is corrupt, it buys elections and also buys MPs...,” he claimed.

He questioned as to how the BJP got richer by 81 per cent within a year of demonetisation and alleged that it was the “most capitalist party in the world”.

“95 percent of the total electoral bonds funding went to the BJP. The party has a hosepipe election strategy. What is in the hosepipe? Free flow of money. Challenge the BJP to negate these facts,” he said adding the BJP, he claimed, got Rs 342 crores from “unknown sources”.

“We are proud of our rags. We got only Rs10 lakh from ‘unknown sources’,” the TMC leader said.

Tags: derek o brien, paper ballot

Latest From India

Janardan Dwiwedi

Amid Congress crisis, Janardan Dwivedi resurfaces

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC to examine refugee status for Rohingyas

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya title suit case: SC urged to hold early hearing

P. Rajagopal arrives to surrender before the court in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Saravana Bhavan owner surrenders to serve life

MOST POPULAR

1

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

2

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

3

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

4

Book Review: Where will man take us? A bold story of the man technology is creating

5

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue is next best thing to a perfect smartphone

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham