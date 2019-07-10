-
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 | Last Update : 06:23 PM IST

India, Politics

'They will come back,' confident Shivakumar packed off to Bengaluru

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 6:12 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 6:12 pm IST

'Congress-JD(S) govt which is there will be safe. None of them is leaving the party,' D K Shivakumar said.

The police is now taking Shivakumar to the airport where he will board a plane back to Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)
 The police is now taking Shivakumar to the airport where he will board a plane back to Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: After hours of sitting in the rain, waiting for the rebel MLAs outside the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Congress leader D K Shuvakumar, who is now being forcibly sent back to Bengaluru, said, "I am still confident that all of them will come back. Congress-JD(S) govt which is there will be safe. None of them is leaving the party."

The police is now taking Shivakumar to the airport where he will board a plane back to Bengaluru.

Milind Deora and other Congress leaders who had been arrested have been released.

Tags: d k shivakumar, cogress-jd(s) alliance, resignations, rebel mlas
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

