'They will come back,' confident Shivakumar packed off to Bengaluru

'Congress-JD(S) govt which is there will be safe. None of them is leaving the party,' D K Shivakumar said.

The police is now taking Shivakumar to the airport where he will board a plane back to Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: After hours of sitting in the rain, waiting for the rebel MLAs outside the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Congress leader D K Shuvakumar, who is now being forcibly sent back to Bengaluru, said, "I am still confident that all of them will come back. Congress-JD(S) govt which is there will be safe. None of them is leaving the party."

The police is now taking Shivakumar to the airport where he will board a plane back to Bengaluru.

Milind Deora and other Congress leaders who had been arrested have been released.