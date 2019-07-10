-
Sonia Gandhi rushes Azad and Sibal to pacify rebels, save govt

PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 2:42 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 2:42 am IST

Sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi asked the leaders to mitigate the crisis in the southern state and save the government.

Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: As the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka plunges into more trouble, the Congress Tuesday rushed senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal to Bengaluru to sort out the differences.

Sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi asked the leaders to mitigate the crisis in the southern state and save the government.

Mr Azad, one of the architects of the coalition arrangement following a fractured mandate in May 2018, is scheduled to meet JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda to end the four-day-long impasse on the eve of the legislature session that commences on July 12.

Mr Sibal is expected to use his expertise on Constitutional matters to deal with issues of disqualification of the rebels.

The crisis in Karnataka deepened Tuesday as another Congress MLA quit and the party sought the Assembly Speaker’s intervention in disqualifying its rebel legislators .

